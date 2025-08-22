Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gem Aromatics IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies

ipo market listing share market

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of speciality ingredients manufacturer Gem Aromatics is expected to be finalised on August 22, 2025. The mainline public issue closed for public bidding on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Gem Aromatics IPO received a strong response from the investors, getting subscribed by only 30.27 times. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 55.28 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 45.06 times and the retail investors portion was booked 10.31 times. 
 
 
Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Grem Aromatics IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank drag Sensex by 500 pts; FMCG, metal, banks fall

IPO

Patel Retail IPO booked 95x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO gmp

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

initial public offerings, IPO

Vikram Solar and Shreeji Shipping IPOs bag strong bumper booking

Stock market live

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 6th day, adds 143pts, Nifty at 25,084; BSE, Angel One crack 7%

 
Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Gem Aromatics IPO listing date

Gem Aromatics IPO opened for bidding on Tuesday, August 19, and closed on Thursday, August 21. Once the allotment is finalised, successful bidders will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 25. For applicants who are not allotted any shares, the refund process will also begin on the same day. Shares of Gem Aromatics will make their debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 26. 

Gem Aromatics IPO grey market premium (GMP) 

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Gem Aromatics were trading at ₹353 in the grey market, commanding a marginal premium of ₹28 or 8.6 per cent. This indicates a positive listing for the Gem Aromatics shares, but the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated.

About Gem Aromatics

Gem Aromatics is a manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience. Its client portfolio includes names like Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Patanjali, SH Kelkar, Rossari Biotech, and Symrise, among others. The company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat.

More From This Section

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat

Titagarh, Texmaco Rail gain up to 5%; good time to buy railway stocks?

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals shares fall as 1.3% equity change hands; check seller here

Wipro

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Vikram Solar IPO allotment

Vikram Solar IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Topics : Stock Market IPOs IPO allotment IPO GMP Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon