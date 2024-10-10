Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ashoka Buildcon up 5% as JV emerges lowest bidder for order of Rs 1,668 cr

Ashoka Buildcon up 5% as JV emerges lowest bidder for order of Rs 1,668 cr

The rise in the share price came after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project of Rs 1,667.78 crore from CIDCO

equity trading volumes, share market

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashoka Buildcon share price: Construction major Ashok Buildcon shares rallied up to 5.27 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 252.40 per share on October 10, 2024. 

The rise in the share price came after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project of Rs 1,667.78 crore from City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO). 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In an exchange filing, the company said, “Ashoka Buildcon Limited (“the company”) informs that the company had submitted a bid for the Project to City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) in Joint Venture, where the Company is Lead Member of JV. (“Ashoka JV”). Further to apprise that the Ashoka JV has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for the said Project.”
 

The quoted bid price for the project by Ashoka Buildcon JV was Rs 1,667.78 crore, excluding GST, the company said.

Under the terms of order, the company will be responsible for integrated infrastructure development of 20 metre and above wide roads, construction of various major and minor structures (viz. flyover, minor bridges, VUPS, PUPS etc.) and allied electrical works (street light) in TPS - 10 & TPS - 11 under NAINA project.

The order needs to be executed within 1,460 days from the commencement date.

More From This Section

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, at 81,750, Nifty at 25,050; Financials, Auto gain

Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor India's mega IPO: Will this be a Diwali bonanza for Seoul?

Oil price, oil, crude oil, oil container, oil export

Oil India up 3% on Motilal Oswal's 'buy' rating with target price of Rs 720

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why Ola Electric share was down over 3% on October 10; reasons here

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant

VA Tech gains 7% on securing large repeat orders from Reliance Industries


Ashoka Buildcon Ltd specialises in construction and infrastructure development, operating on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) basis. The company is also involved in producing and selling Ready Mix Concrete (RMC). As a Fortune India 500 company, Ashoka Buildcon is a leading player in India's highway development sector. 

The company operates as an integrated entity across EPC, BOT, and HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) projects. Its key segments include Highways & Bridges, Power (EPC), Railway Works, Buildings (EPC), City Gas Distribution, and Smart Infrastructure. With experience in executing or currently handling 41 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, Ashoka Buildcon has a broad footprint across more than 20 states in India.

The market capitalisation of the Ashoka Buildcon is Rs  6,995.62 crore, according to BSE.

At 12:02 PM, Ashoka Buildcon shares were trading 3.94 per cent higher at Rs 249.20 per share.  In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading  0.29 per cent higher at 81,701.20 levels.


Also Read

market stocks us market share market bullish

This smallcap stock flew 30% in two days, zoomed 228% in one year; details

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

GTPL Hathway share price drops 4% after Q2 profit plunges 63% YoY

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Rain Ind up 9% as unit to make battery anode material with Canadian partner

DLF, residential, property real estate

DLF surges 3% on reports of launching India's costliest project in Gurugram

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises declines 3% after launching Rs 16,000-crore QIP issue

Topics : Buzzing stocks Ashoka Buildcon BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon