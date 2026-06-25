CSB Bank share price movement

Share price of CSB Bank hit a 52-week low of ₹321.80, falling 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market. In comparison, Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices were up nearly 1 per cent each.

The stock price of the private sector lender fell below its previous low of ₹322.10 touched on March 16, 2026. It tanked 44 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹574.40 hit on January 5, 2026.

In the past week, the market price of CSB Bank under-performed the market by falling 12 per cent, as against 0.13 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock slipped 33 per cent, as compared to 2.3 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Why CSB Bank share price hit 52-week low?

According to sources, Fairfax bought Indian government debt worth nearly $1 billion last Friday, in a rare purchase through the local unit of the Canadian investment holding company, the Reuters reported.

According to the report, the purchases by Fairfax India Holding Corp were made to bring capital into the country ahead of a potential deal to buy stake in government-owned IDBI Bank.

Meanwhile, sources added that Fairfax has extended a commitment that IDBI Bank will be its only investment in the banking space. Consequently, it may fully divest its 40 per cent stake in CSB Bank upon the acquisition of IDBI Bank.

CSB Bank overview

CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 100 years and operating out of 862 branches. The business is concentrated in Kerala (around 31 per cent branches as on March 31, 2026) with remaining spread mainly across Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Promoter entity FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd (FIHM) continues to hold 40 per cent stake in the paid-up capital of the Bank as on March 31, 2026, which is subject to dilution schedule as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and relevant RBI guidelines.

CSB Bank reported a profit after tax of ₹633 crore in fiscal 2026 growing at 6.6 per cent from ₹594 crore in fiscal 2025. The return on assets moderated to 1.29 per cent in fiscal 2026 as compared to 1.53 per cent for fiscal 2025, primarily due to decline in NIMs. Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the bank stood at 3.76 per cent for fiscal 2026 as compared to 4.13 per cent for fiscal 2025. Compression in NIMs observed was primarily due to increase in cost of funds.

CSB Bank – Crisil Ratings rationale

Though the concentration of CSB Bank’s gross advances in Kerala and Tamil Nadu is gradually coming down, it remain high at 43 per cent as of March 31, 2026. Overall, the loan book continued to be marked by 53 per cent share of gold loans followed by corporate loans share of 25 per cent, retail loans of 11 per cent and BLG loans (SME & LAP) of 11 per cent, as of March 31, 2026. Going forward the bank plans to increase the scale of non-gold book across secured segments, Crisil Ratings said in its rating rationale.

However, Crisil Ratings believes that CSB Bank's capital profile benefits from Fairfax's commitment as part of the terms of acquisition of its stake in the Bank that it will subscribe to additional capital if the RBI assesses that further capital is required for stable growth of the Bank, in future. Further, the bank also has sufficient headroom to shore up the capital ratios by raising additional Tier 1 and Tier II debt capital.

Meanwhile, CSB Bank faces aggressive competition across all major business lines, from peer banks in deposit mobilisation, non banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the gold loan segment, and larger banks in the MSME and retail spaces. This competitive intensity could impact both margins and market share, the ratings agency said. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.