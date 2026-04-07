Defence stocks in focus: MTAR, Astra Microwave soar up to 6%

Defence shares price movement

Shares of select defence companies were trading higher up to 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day deals.

Astra Microwave Products and MTAR Technologies rallied 6 per cent each and were are trading close to their respective 52-week highs.

Zen Technologies, Data Patterns India, Dynamatic Technologies, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics and Cochin Shipyard were trading higher in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

At 02:38 PM on Tuesday, the Nifty India Defence index was up 0.76 per cent, as compared to 0.17 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the month of April, the Defence index has outperformed the market by surging 8 per cent, as against 3 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

What’s driving defence stocks?

Among individual stocks, MTAR Technologies rallied 6 per cent to ₹3,855 on the NSE in intra-day trade. In the past four trading days, the stock price of the defence company has soared 11 per cent. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹3,920 on March 2, 2026.

On April 1, 2026, MTAR Technologies informed that the company received a purchase order valued at $3.78 million (₹35.56 crore). Without disclosing name of the customer, the company said the order is from new customer in energy sector. The order is for supply of various products for data centre infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has unveiled a comprehensive technology roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and loitering munitions, outlining future requirements across 30 types of systems spanning nearly 80 variants. The roadmap categorises platforms into surveillance, loitering munitions, air defence, logistics and special-purpose systems, providing structured guidance to industry, academia and research institutions for development and deployment. The initiative comes amid a global shift towards cost-effective, scalable drone warfare, with emphasis on mass deployment of low-cost systems.

ICICI Securities in a note said that the roadmap opens a wide opportunity across the domestic defence ecosystem, particularly in unmanned systems, electronics, payloads and precision strike capabilities.

The brokerage firm believes that companies like Hindustan Aeronautics (HALE and MALE drones) are well placed in high-altitude and long-endurance UAV platforms, followed by Solar Industries (Nagastra-1 & 2 loitering munitions) and Premier Explosives in warheads and propulsion systems. Zen Technologies, through its subsidiary Vector Technologies, is positioned in drone, while Dynamatic Technologies (via its aerospace and UAV subsidiary) also has presence in unmanned platforms and aerostructures. On the electronics side, Bharat Electronics is expected to play a key role in command-and-control, air defence integration and electronic warfare systems, while Data Patterns and Astra Microwave are relevant for mission computers, communication systems, radar and RF subsystems. Paras Defence can contribute electro-optical payloads and imaging systems.

Overall, the roadmap signals a structural shift towards high-volume, technology-driven unmanned warfare, creating long-term opportunities across drones, sensors, electronics and munitions, the brokerage firm said. ===================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.