Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 10:49 PM IST
JM Financial AIF launches pre-IPO fund; Gaudium IVF gets ₹9.5 crore

JM Financial AIF launches pre-IPO fund; Gaudium IVF gets ₹9.5 crore

JM Asset Management enters pre-IPO investing with a ₹1,500-crore AIF as LIC Mutual Fund rolls out a tech fund and Gaudium IVF raises anchor capital

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

JM Asset Management has launched a ₹1,500 crore pre-initial public offering (IPO) category-II alternative investment fund (AIF), marking its entry into the fast-growing pre-IPO investment space. The fund will focus on investing in companies expected to list within the next 18 months by leveraging the group’s equity capital markets expertise. The launch is part of JM Financial’s strategy to build a comprehensive AIF platform spanning credit, real estate and pre-IPO opportunities. 
LIC MF launches diversified tech fund 
LIC Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of LIC Technology Fund, a thematic scheme which aims to invest across a wide spectrum of technology driven sectors, including semiconductor–linked companies, data centre operators, digital commerce platforms, internet businesses, and emerging technology enterprises. “The objective is to construct a diversified technology portfolio rather than a concentrated one,” said Yogesh Patil, chief investment officer – equity, LIC MF. 
 

Gaudium IVF gets ₹9.5 cr from anchor investors 

Fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health on Thursday said it has raised ₹49.5 crore from anchor investors, ahead of the opening of its initial public offering (IPO). According to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website, the anchor investors are — MERU Investment Fund PCC-CELL, Sanshi Fund I, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund. Gaudium IVF has allocated 6.26 million shares to these investors at ₹79 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to ₹49.5 crore. [PTI]

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

