Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

EMS Ltd IPO subscribed 75 times on final day by mostly institutional buyers

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd was subscribed 75.28 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday, with heavy participation from institutional buyers.

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd was subscribed 75.28 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday, with heavy participation from institutional buyers.
The share sale received bids for 81,21,02,970 shares against 1,07,87,431 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 153.02 times while the portion for non-institutional investors received 82.32 times subscription. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 29.79 times.
The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 146.24 crore and the offer for sale of up to 82,94,118 equity shares.
The price range for the offer was Rs 200-211 per share.
The company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to build treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Also Read

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: India still in it; Australia 123/4, lead by 296

WTC Final Day 4 Highlights: Kohli key; India 164/3, need 280 more to win

WTC Final Day 5 Highlights: Australia are new Test champions of the world

Infra firm EMS Ltd IPO subscribed by 14.99 times on second day of bidding

High on cash, MFs can support market in near-term: Goldman Sachs report

Updater Services receives Sebi's approval to go-ahead to float IPO

Mid, smallcap indices drop most in nine months; Nifty hits new high

Gold ticks down by 0.2% as US inflation data eyed for Fed rate cues

TCS gains 3%, hits 52-week high in range-bound market

EMS Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.
Khambatta Securities was the manager to the offer.
Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPOs Companies

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon