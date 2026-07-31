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Home / Markets / News / F&O strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Nifty; check details

F&O strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Nifty; check details

FIIs' long-to-short ratio in the Index futures is placed at an oversold level of 0.10, suggesting a higher possibility of short covering from their side in the days to come.

F&O strategy

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities shares Bull Spread strategy on Nifty 50.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

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Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah - deputy vice president, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.  Derivative Strategy
 
BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON NIFTY
 
Buy NIFTY (11-Aug Expiry) 24300 CALL at Rs 190 & simultaneously sell 24500 CALL at Rs 102 
  • Lot Size 65
 
  • Maximum profit Rs 7280 If NIFTY closes at or above 24500 on 11 August expiry.
 
  • Maximum Loss Rs 5720 If NIFTY closes at or below 24300 on 11 August expiry.
 
  • Breakeven Point Rs 24388
 
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.27
 
  • Approx margin required Rs 31,500
ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty in August: Will bulls repeat history? 11-yr data decoded   
Rationale
 
 
  • Short covering is seen in the NIFTY Futures, where we have seen fall in Open interest along with price rise.
 
  • Short term trend remains strong as NIFTY is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
 
  • FIIs long to short ratio in the Index futures placed at an oversold level of 0.10, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering from their side in the days to come.
 
  • Amongst the options, aggressive put writing is seen at 24200-24200 levels.
 
  • RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart.
 
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
 

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Topics : Market technicals F&O Strategies Markets Nifty 50 Indian stock market

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 7:46 AM IST