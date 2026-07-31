F&O strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Nifty; check details

Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah - deputy vice president, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON NIFTY

Buy NIFTY (11-Aug Expiry) 24300 CALL at Rs 190 & simultaneously sell 24500 CALL at Rs 102

Lot Size 65

Maximum profit Rs 7280 If NIFTY closes at or above 24500 on 11 August expiry.

Maximum Loss Rs 5720 If NIFTY closes at or below 24300 on 11 August expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 24388

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.27

Approx margin required Rs 31,500

Rationale

Short covering is seen in the NIFTY Futures, where we have seen fall in Open interest along with price rise.

Short term trend remains strong as NIFTY is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA.

FIIs long to short ratio in the Index futures placed at an oversold level of 0.10, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering from their side in the days to come.

Amongst the options, aggressive put writing is seen at 24200-24200 levels.

RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.