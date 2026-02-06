Godrej Properties shares gain 2% after Q3 profit jumps 23%; check outlook

Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹193.87 crore for the quarter ended December, despite lower income

Godrej Properties

Godrej Nest in Noida

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Godrej Properties rose over 2 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 23 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26)
 
The realty firm's stock rose as much as 2.2 per cent during the day to ₹1,725.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 3 this year. Godrej Properties stock pared gains to trade 0.7 per cent higher at ₹1,701.3 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 1.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Properties has a total market capitalisation of ₹51,205.08 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Godrej Properties Q3 results 

The realty firm reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹193.87 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower income. Its net profit stood at ₹158.20 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total income declined to ₹1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. 

"With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are confident of ending FY26 as our best ever year across all key operating metrics and of delivering sustained high-quality performance in the years ahead," Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, said.  ALSO READ | Suzlon Energy share price drops 5% as net profit declines QoQ in Q3FY26

Analysts on Godrej Properties earnings 

Antique Stock Broking said Godrej Properties is likely to surpass its pre-sales guidance in FY26, supported by a strong and diversified project pipeline, resilient demand across markets, and execution strength. The brokerage expects Godrej Properties' pre-sales to touch around ₹35,000 crore in FY26 and believes the company will also meet its guidance on collections, deliveries, business development, and launches.
 
However, Antique has marginally cut its FY27 and FY28 pre-sales estimates by 2 per cent each to ₹38,500 crore and ₹42,400 crore, respectively. It has also reduced the embedded EV/Ebitda multiple to 6x from 8x, citing expectations of low double-digit pre-sales growth.
 
Despite the revisions, Antique noted that GPL, with a meaningful presence across all five key housing markets, remains well-positioned to benefit from the sustained momentum in the housing sector. The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock but lowered the target price to ₹2,049 from ₹2,723.
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
 

