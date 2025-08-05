Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GPT Infraprojects rallies 9% as Q1 profit zooms 40% YoY; declares dividend

GPT Infraprojects rallies 9% as Q1 profit zooms 40% YoY; declares dividend

GPT Infraprojects shares zoomed after the company reported a string set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Incorporated in 1980, GPT Infraprojects is the flagship entity of the Kolkata-based GPT Group. A leading player in the infrastructure space, the company operates through two key segments – Infrastructure and Sleeper. | Credit: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

GPT Infraprojects share price: Construction engineering firm GPT Infraprojects shares were in demand on Tuesday, August 8, 2025, with the stock rising up to 9.41 per cent to an intraday high of  ₹141.25 per share. 
 
At 11:41 AM, GPT Infraprojects shares continued to trade higher, up 6.78 per cent at  ₹137.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 80,700.25 levels.
 

Why did GPT Infraprojects share price rally?

 
GPT Infraprojects shares zoomed after the company reported a string set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
GPT Infraprojects reported a 32.2 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone total income at ₹316 crore, driven by strong execution in its infrastructure business and continued momentum in the concrete sleeper segment. Standalone Ebitda rose 21.5 per cent YoY to ₹41.8 crore, while net profit grew 29.1 per cent to ₹22.6 crore.
 
 
On a consolidated basis, the company posted total revenue of ₹321.5 crore, up 32.2 per cent YoY. Consolidated Ebitda grew 36.6 per cent to ₹45.9 crore, and profit after tax (after minority interest) jumped 39.9 per cent to ₹23.5 crore, with a PAT margin of 7.31 per cent.  

Segment-wise, the infrastructure division remained the key revenue driver, contributing ₹299.6 crore, or 92 per cent of total operating income, in Q1FY26. This segment delivered healthy margins, exceeding internal Ebitda benchmarks, on the back of solid execution across major projects. 
 
The sleeper segment recorded revenue of ₹10.2 crore, supported by stable Indian operations and contributions from South Africa, although the rest of the Africa business remained subdued during the quarter.
 
“The Government’s continued focus on infrastructure development presents a robust opportunity for growth, and we remain confident in our ability to expand into newer geographies while delivering world-class infrastructure for the nation. We have commissioned a Steel Girder and Components Manufacturing Facility at West Bengal, with an initial capacity of 10,000 MT per annum with provisions to enhance the final capacity to 25,000 MTPA over a period of 2 years. Order Execution is going on smoothly while we maintain the Ebitda hurdle rate. The strong numbers are not just milestones, they reflect disciplined execution, strategic clarity and the collective commitment of our people. We are now at an inflection point—a moment where decades of groundwork are converging into scalable, sustainable growth,” said Dwarika Prasad Tantia,  chairman, GPT Infraprojects.
 

GPT Infraprojects dividend

 
The board also declared a first interim dividend of ₹1 per share, with the record date set for August 11, 2025. The company’s order book stood at ₹3,569 crore, with fresh inflows worth ₹396 crore so far this fiscal, including additions to ongoing contracts. 
 

About GPT Infraprojects

 
Incorporated in 1980, GPT Infraprojects is the flagship entity of the Kolkata-based GPT Group. A leading player in the infrastructure space, the company operates through two key segments – Infrastructure and Sleeper. 
 
Since its foray into the infrastructure sector in 2004, GPT has emerged as a key railway-focused EPC player, specialising in the execution of large-scale civil projects such as railway bridges and road overbridges (ROBs).
 
In the Sleeper segment, GPT manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railway networks in India and select African markets. Its manufacturing facilities are strategically located in Panagarh (West Bengal), Ladysmith (South Africa), Tsumeb (Namibia), and Eshiem (Ghana). 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Construction sector Construction industry share market BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty Q1 results

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

