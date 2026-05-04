Monday, May 04, 2026 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ideaforge hits 20% upper circuit amid huge volumes on strong Q4 show

Ideaforge hits 20% upper circuit amid huge volumes on strong Q4 show

Shares of Ideaforge Technology locked were locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit, also its 52-week high, at ₹731.10 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade post March 2026 quarter results.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Ideaforge Technology hits 52-week in Monday's trade.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ideaforge Technology share price

 
Shares of Ideaforge Technology were locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit, also hit a 52-week high, at ₹731.10 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes post March 2026 quarter results (Q4FY26) and healthy outlook. 
 
Till 02:08 PM; a combined 8.08 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for a combined nearly 1 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 77,140.
 
The stock price of aerospace & defense company surpassed its previous high of ₹660.50 touched on June 24, 2025. Since April 2026, the market price of Ideaforge has zoomed 97 per cent from a level of ₹372.05 on the BSE. The stock had hit a record high of ₹1,344 on July 7, 2023.  CHECK Q4 Results Today 
 

Ideaforge posted strong Q4 results

 
Ideaforge, a market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market, reported its strongest quarterly performance in Q4FY26 with ₹141 crore revenue and ₹60 crore profit after tax (PAT), with the highest-ever annual order bookings of ₹530 crore in FY26, signalling a strong FY27 outlook.
 
The company said, in March, when the world was grappling with supply-chain challenges, Ideaforge executed 40 per cent of its open orders as indicated in Q3, demonstrating resilience built through deep engineering, supply-chain ecosystem, and operational capability. This included deliveries of electronic warfare (EW) resilient systems after extensive acceptance testing by end-users in an EW environment.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts from day's high; Nifty around 24150; Vedanta shares up 7%

Q4, Q4 results

BHEL Q4 result: Net profit jumps two-fold to ₹1,290 cr on strong revenue

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q4 result: PAT rises 70% to ₹650 cr, income at ₹3,800 cr

Netweb Technologies

Netweb Technologies stock slides 7% despite strong Q4; margins drag

Q4, Q4 results

Ather Energy Q4 results: Net loss narrows 57% to ₹100 cr, revenue jumps 74%

 
The company’s reported revenue growth driven by strong execution and pickup in order deliveries. EBITDA stood at ₹61.7 crore (vs loss of ₹21.8 crore YoY and loss of ₹19.4 crore QoQ), with EBITDA margin at 43.8 per cent (vs -107.6 per cent YoY and -61.5 per cent QoQ), supported by operating leverage and improved execution. PAT came in at ₹60.0 crore (vs loss of ₹25.7 crore YoY and loss of ₹33.9 crore QoQ). 
 
On the development side, the company indicated that it is expanding beyond ISR and is actively developing combat drones like long-range strike platforms, loitering munitions, and kamikaze through in-house development and strategic partnerships to participate in and capture upcoming large opportunities by the Indian defence forces, Ideaforge said in press release.
 
Drones are increasingly playing a vital role in offensive operations, and the management said the company is actively developing combat drones for long-range attack, loitering munitions, kamikaze, etc., and are prepared to participate in the upcoming wave of opportunities.
 
With a full-stack indigenous and secure technology platform, large-scale deployment, and deep customer trust, the Ideaforge said the company enters FY27 with a focus and commitment to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.
 

More From This Section

In this image posted on April 5, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. (narendramodi.in via PTI Photo)

BJP win may revive corporate interest in WB; realty may see achhe din: Analysts

Voda Idea stock can rally to ₹12 - ₹13 levels, if it clears hurdle at ₹11, says technical analyst at Bonanza.

Voda Idea stock ready for trend reversal? Analyst flags key resistance zone

Stock market outlook in May 2026

Oil above $100, Iran war drags: Should investors 'Sell in May' or stay put?

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta

RBI, Irdai not inclined to allow investments in commodity derivatives: Sebi

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company share

Bombay Dyeing zooms 18% on launching ultra-luxury THREE ICC project

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading IdeaForge Technology Q4 Results defence firms Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance