Ideaforge hits 20% upper circuit amid huge volumes on strong Q4 show
Shares of Ideaforge Technology locked were locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit, also its 52-week high, at ₹731.10 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade post March 2026 quarter results.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Ideaforge Technology share price
Shares of Ideaforge Technology were locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit, also hit a 52-week high, at ₹731.10 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes post March 2026 quarter results (Q4FY26) and healthy outlook.
Till 02:08 PM; a combined 8.08 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for a combined nearly 1 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 77,140.
The stock price of aerospace & defense company surpassed its previous high of ₹660.50 touched on June 24, 2025. Since April 2026, the market price of Ideaforge has zoomed 97 per cent from a level of ₹372.05 on the BSE. The stock had hit a record high of ₹1,344 on July 7, 2023. CHECK Q4 Results Today
Ideaforge posted strong Q4 results
Ideaforge, a market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market, reported its strongest quarterly performance in Q4FY26 with ₹141 crore revenue and ₹60 crore profit after tax (PAT), with the highest-ever annual order bookings of ₹530 crore in FY26, signalling a strong FY27 outlook.
The company said, in March, when the world was grappling with supply-chain challenges, Ideaforge executed 40 per cent of its open orders as indicated in Q3, demonstrating resilience built through deep engineering, supply-chain ecosystem, and operational capability. This included deliveries of electronic warfare (EW) resilient systems after extensive acceptance testing by end-users in an EW environment.
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The company’s reported revenue growth driven by strong execution and pickup in order deliveries. EBITDA stood at ₹61.7 crore (vs loss of ₹21.8 crore YoY and loss of ₹19.4 crore QoQ), with EBITDA margin at 43.8 per cent (vs -107.6 per cent YoY and -61.5 per cent QoQ), supported by operating leverage and improved execution. PAT came in at ₹60.0 crore (vs loss of ₹25.7 crore YoY and loss of ₹33.9 crore QoQ).
On the development side, the company indicated that it is expanding beyond ISR and is actively developing combat drones like long-range strike platforms, loitering munitions, and kamikaze through in-house development and strategic partnerships to participate in and capture upcoming large opportunities by the Indian defence forces, Ideaforge said in press release.
Drones are increasingly playing a vital role in offensive operations, and the management said the company is actively developing combat drones for long-range attack, loitering munitions, kamikaze, etc., and are prepared to participate in the upcoming wave of opportunities.
With a full-stack indigenous and secure technology platform, large-scale deployment, and deep customer trust, the Ideaforge said the company enters FY27 with a focus and commitment to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:33 PM IST