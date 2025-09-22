Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
John Cockerill India zooms 46% in 1 week; what's driving smallcap stock?

John Cockerill India zooms 46% in 1 week; what's driving smallcap stock?

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

John Cockerill India share price:

Shares of John Cockerill India hit a 52-week high at ₹6,385.85 and touched 20 per cent upper circuit during the day on the BSE amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. At close, John Cockerill India shares were up 14.63 per cent at ₹6,100 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex closed down 0.56 per cent at 82,159.97.
 
In the past one week, the stock zoomed 46 per cent, as against a marginal 0.12 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
 
The stock price of smallcap company has surpassed its previous high of ₹6,300 on September 25, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹6,443 on June 25, 2024.
 

What’s driving John Cockerill India’s stock price?

On September 15, 2025, John Cockerill India announced that Tata Steel awarded a major contract to the company for a push-pull pickling line and acid regeneration plant at Jamshedpur. The contract also includes supervision of erection and commissioning to achieve full contractual performance guarantees.
 
Under the agreement, John Cockerill India will deliver all equipment required for the Pickling Line and Spray Roaster- Acid Regeneration Plant (ARP), along with supervision services to ensure seamless integration and optimal performance. The contract is for around ₹80 crore and is to be executed by the mid of 2027.

With this contract, John Cockerill India further consolidates its position as a trusted technology partner, delivering innovative, high-performance, and environmentally responsible solutions for India’s steel industry, the company said.
 
Earlier, on September 9, 2025, JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik Private Limited awarded a major contract worth ₹50 crore to John Cockerill India for high-temperature tunnel furnaces. The order is to be executed by the end of 2026.
 
Under the agreement, John Cockerill India will supply all components for the tunnel furnaces, including advanced coil handling systems. The scope further includes supervision of erection and commissioning, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance. 
This order forms part of JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik’s major expansion initiative, which will quintuple CRGO production capacity from 50,000 TPA to 250,000 TPA, aligning with India’s rising demand for energy-efficient electrical infrastructure, the company said.
 
Meanwhile, the management of John Cockerill India aims to harness the momentum of India’s infrastructure expansion and industrial growth, supported by increased capital expenditure and proactive government initiatives. These factors are expected to drive strong domestic demand for steel, prompting major steel producers to invest further in expanding their capacities and technological capabilities. 
 
As the fastest-growing steel market globally, India remains a strategic priority, and John Cockerill India is poised to be a key growth engine for the John Cockerill Group’s Metal business, the company said in its Q1FY26 earnings conference call.
 
The Indian government has reaffirmed its ambitious target of achieving a steel production capacity of 300 million metric tons annually by 2030, which will necessitate substantial investments from steel producers.
 
In addition to capacity expansion, the government has also outlined a phased roadmap for reducing carbon emissions in the steel sector, with the ultimate aim of achieving net-zero emissions. Priority areas include the adoption of green hydrogen in steel manufacturing and the deployment of carbon capture technologies.
 
John Cockerill India  said it is committed to developing and introducing cutting-edge technologies that support the production of green steel.
 
With a growing installed base and rising demand for maintenance, upgrades, and productivity enhancements, the management sees significant opportunity in expanding its revamps, spares, and services offering across India and in the international markets.

