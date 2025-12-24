Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Manappuram, Muthoot zoom up to 82% in 2025; what's driving gold financiers?

Manappuram, Muthoot zoom up to 82% in 2025; what's driving gold financiers?

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Muthoot Finance zoomed 82%, while Manappuram Finance soared 65%. In comparison, the BSE Sensex rose 9%.

Gold ETF

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Muthoot, Manappuram Finance share price today

 
Shares of gold finance companies Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance hit their respective all-time highs, as the stocks rallied up to 5.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals on expectation of healthy earnings. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 85,681 at 10:16 AM.
 
Among individual stocks, Manappuram Finance surged 5.5 per cent to ₹310.75 in intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹298 touched on September 17, 2025.
 
Share price of Muthoot Finance gained 2 per cent to ₹3,887.65 in intra-day deals. It surpassed its earlier peak of ₹3,869.45 hit on December 15, 2025.
 
 
Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2025, Muthoot Finance has zoomed 82 per cent, while, Manappuram Finance soared 65 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 9 per cent during the same period.
 

What’s driving gold financier’s stock prices?

 
Spot gold prices hit a record high of $4439 per ounce amid growing prospects of further US interest rate cut in the coming year. Gold's rally has also been driven by higher safe-haven demand after the US stepped up pressure on Venezuela last week, raising geopolitical risks in the region.

Also Read

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure share

Hindusthan Urban climbs 12% as board to consider stock split on Dec 29

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company share price

Cholamandalam Inv refutes Cobrapost claims; Analysts retain 'Buy' call

coal, coal in China

Coal India rallies 7% in 2 days, stock nears 52-week high; here's why

Stocks to buy in 2026, Axis Securities’ New Year picks 2026

New Year Picks 2026: SBI, Astral, Hindalco among top bets by Axis Sec

stock market rally, market rise

NIBE share price jumps 6% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹250 cr

 
Muthoot Finance has benefited from the tailwinds of a sharp rise in gold prices and an improvement in gold loan demand due to the industry-wide rationing in unsecured credit. Muthoot is indeed one of the best franchises for gold loans in the country, as is evident from its ability to deliver industry-leading gold loan growth and best-in-class profitability, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
The company delivered a healthy all-round beat in the quarter, even after adjusting for the one-offs in interest income. Gold loan growth remained strong, while asset quality improved on the back of recoveries from the NPA pool. NIMs and spreads also expanded during the quarter, driven by higher yields and a decline in cost of funds (CoF). With a favourable demand outlook for gold loans, driven by the limited availability of unsecured credit, the company is well-positioned to maintain its healthy loan growth momentum, the brokerage firm said in Q2 result update. Currently, Muthoot Finance is trading above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹3,800 per share.
 
As regards to Manappuram, analysts at Axis Direct in the Q2 result update said that the company will continue to focus on accelerated growth in the gold loan portfolio, with growth primarily driven by higher ticket size and expectations of strong customer additions. 
 
In the near-term, the non-gold portfolio will continue to consolidate, before resuming growth momentum in a calibrated manner as the company re-looks into their profitability and asset quality. As Manappuram continues to align its gold loan yields with its peers, it would be a drag on NIMs. However, that would be offset by declining CoF, as the company remains focused on maintaining margins at current levels, the brokerage firm said. The stock trades above the anticipated target price of ₹285 per share.
 

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp 2W demand to stay strong; rural, exports boost: Motilal Oswal

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts; Nifty above 26,200; Hindustan Copper rises 5%, Vikran Eng 10%

Nifty IT impact on H-1B fee

IT stocks fall as US judge upholds $100k H-1B fee; check details

VIP Industries share price, block deal

VIP Industries shares jump 9% amid large trades; check all details here

Websol Energy Systems share

Websol Energy jumps 14% after winning ₹73-crore income-tax dispute

Topics : The Smart Investor Muthoot Finance Manappuram Finance Gold financing companies stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamStock Market HolidayNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon