MapmyIndia stock hits 32-month low, tanks 36% from January high

Share price of C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia), India’s leading advanced digital maps and deep-tech products and platforms company, hit a 32-month low at ₹1,121.25, falling 3.5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past five trading days, the stock has declined 13 per cent.

The stock now trades at its lowest level since June 2023. It fell 36 per cent from its previous month high of ₹1,740 touched on January 1, 2026. It has plunged 48 per cent when compared to its 52-week high of ₹2,165, hit on May 16, 2025. The stock had hit a record low of ₹983.45 on April 24, 2023.

At 02:11 PM; C.E. Info Systems share price was quoting 2.8 per cent lower at ₹1,129.60, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 0.83 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why C.E. Info Systems tanked over 36% from January high?

C.E. Info Systems is India’s leading deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs), IoT and solutions to newage tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand.

For the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), C.E. Info Systems reported 41.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹18.8 crore, against ₹32.3 crore in Q3FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 36.4 per cent from 28.6 per cent in previous year quarter. Revenue from operations was down 18.2 per cent YoY to ₹93.7 crore from ₹114.5 crore.

From a financial perspective the quarter has been weak and this is due to the seasonality, the management said. There has been major investment in building the company’s IP’s in the areas of Navigation Software and HD Maps.

There have been major wins in all the sector of business and similarly several project implementation in under pipeline and the management see getting them completed in Q4FY26. They still believe the company’s guidance of 35 per cent EBIDTA margin will hold on a full year basis. The revenue growth will be stronger in Q4FY26 as compared to Q4FY25.

The company's open order book has increased significantly to ₹1,770.7 crore as of December 31, 2025 from ₹1,500 crore as of March 31, 2025, providing clear, long-term revenue visibility for the time to come, the management said.

Elara Capital view on C.E. Info Systems

C.E. Info Systems reported a soft Q3FY26 performance, although order book momentum remained strong. Consolidated revenue declined primarily due to execution delays in certain government projects and customer -driven scope modifications. The delays in Maharashtra and Bihar projects, arising from funding disbursement timelines and local body elections, deferred revenue recognition in Q3. Additionally, integration of incremental AI components in certain enterprise projects pushed deliveries into Q4FY26 and early FY27, analysts at Elara Capital said in the Q3 result update.

The order book expanded to ₹1,770 crore, enhancing revenue visibility and supporting the company’s ₹1,000 crore revenue aspirations by FY28. While quarterly volatility may persist due to project -based execution in the government vertical, the structural margin profile remains intact.

While analysts at Elara Capital trimmed revenue estimates by 4 -8 per cent for FY26E-28E to reflect a calibrated growth outlook, they expect improved operating leverage to drive margin expansion of 160bp s in FY26E, partially offsetting the revenue downgrade. However, reflecting the lower revenue base, the brokerage firm reduced EBITDA and PAT estimates by 9–10 per cent and 10–12 per cent, respectively, over FY27E-28E. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.