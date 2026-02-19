Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS share price climbs 2% in intraday on partnership with OpenAI

Today's rebound in TCS shares came as the Tata group announced a partnership with OpenAI amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

TCS-OpenAI announce partnership

TCS shares climb 2% on OpenAI partnership

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TCS share price today: IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares surged 2 per cent today after the Tata Group announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to build AI infrastructure in the country and offer joint market solutions.

TCS shares opened on a positive note at ₹2,708 and went on to make an intraday high of ₹2,784.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter pared the gains as sessions progressed amid broad-based selling in the markets to trade flat with a positive bias at ₹2,699 around 1 PM. It was among the few gainers of the 50-share Nifty pack.

 

A total of 2 million equities of the Tata group company changed hands.

The stock is less than 5 per cent away from its 52-week low ₹2,585, touched on February 13, 2026.

Tata Group-OpenAI AI Partnership

Today's rebound in the counter came as the Tata group announced a partnership with OpenAI amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, and a day after Infosys announced a tie-up with US-based Anthropic to deliver enterprise AI solutions.

The Tata Group has said that the tie-up will also enable thousands of its employees to access OpenAI's enterprise ChatGPT offering to boost productivity and innovation, while TCS will leverage OpenAI's Codex to enhance software engineering outcomes.

TCS' HyperVault unit

As part of a multi-year agreement, TCS' HyperVault unit will develop AI-ready, green-energy-powered infrastructure designed to support next-generation AI workloads. The facility will feature purpose-built, liquid-cooled data centres with high rack densities and connectivity across key cloud regions, positioning India as a global AI hub.

Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran called it a deep collaboration between the entities which marks a major milestone for India's vision to become a global AI leader.

"This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India's youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era," he said.

OpenAI's chief executive Sam Altman said, "Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with the Tata Group, we're working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it".

TCS AI revenue in Q3

TCS is India's largest IT services exporter. In the third quarter (Q3FY26), the company's annualised AI services revenue stood at $1.8 billion, registering a 17.3 per cent Q-o-Q growth in constant currency. 

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

