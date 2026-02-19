Fractal Analytics up 4% on unveiling Vaidya 2.0 healthcare reasoning model

Fractal Analytics shares gained 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹904.5 per share. At 1:10 PM, Fractal Analytics’ share price was trading 3.46 per cent higher at ₹899.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 83,020.95.

The counter saw buying after the company announced the launch of Vaidya 2.0, the next generation of its healthcare reasoning models, saying the model outperforms leading frontier models on healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) benchmarks.

In a press release, Fractal said Vaidya 2.0 scored 50.1 on OpenAI’s HealthBench (hard), and claimed it is the first AI model to cross the 50+ mark on this benchmark, outperforming OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Google’s Gemini Pro 3.

Further, the company said Vaidya 2.0 is designed to power “health care operating system” workflows and aims to bridge the gap between healthcare data and action. It highlighted citizen-facing use cases such as:

Emergency Assist for rapid triage and decision support

Symptom Checker for wellness and initial guidance

Patient Journey Assist for end-to-end support from symptoms to treatment adherence

The company also said the Vaidya 2.0 models show strong performance on the MedExpert benchmark and introduce capabilities to support Doctor Assist, alongside administrator-focused tasks.

Linked to India AI mission; showcased at India AI Impact Summit

Fractal said it has been selected as a partner under the ₹10,300 crore India AI Mission, positioning Vaidya 2.0 as the first in a series of “verticalized foundation models” aimed at challenges in the Global South.

“The next step is adding reliable reasoning intelligence to those systems,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group CEO and Vice Chairman, Fractal, referring to India’s digital health infrastructure.

Fractal said it showcased Vaidya 2.0 at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi (February 16–20).

That apart, recently, PL Capital had initiated coverage on Fractal Analytics with a ‘Buy’ rating, citing the company’s strong account mining capabilities, steady growth in top accounts, low dependence on new logos, and favourable positioning in artificial intelligence (AI), revenue growth management (RGM), and high-growth verticals.

PL Capital expects the company to sustain its growth momentum, with a turnaround in Fractal Alpha likely to support consolidated performance.

The brokerage has set a target price of ₹1,260 per share, valuing the company at 22x FY28E EV/Ebitda. The target implies a potential upside of around 40 per cent from the previous closing price of ₹900. Fractal Analytics made its stock market debut on February 17 after raising ₹2,840.16 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).