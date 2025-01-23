Business Standard

Market regulator Sebi to ease rules for i-bankers' Gift City transition

IFSCA, Sebi hold talks to boost bankers' presence and direct listing at IFSC

Sebi

Sebi is likely to drop the rule that mandates domestic investment banks to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) for branching out at Gift IFSC

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to ease norms for merchant bankers looking to establish a presence in Gift City’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). According to sources, the regulator plans to waive certain approval requirements, facilitating entry into the emerging financial hub.
 
Sebi is likely to drop the rule that mandates domestic investment banks to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) for branching out at Gift IFSC.
 
According to sources, the market regulator is expected to issue a notification shortly, outlining the revised registration process and guidelines.
 
“There is a requirement of NOC from Sebi for a merchant banker to expand to Gift City. Till now, there are only four registered there. We believe the expected relaxation from the market regulator will help expand the base, specifically at a time when Gift City is gearing up for new listings,” said a source with direct knowledge.
 
 
Sources indicate that Sebi and the IFSC regulator have held successful discussions to streamline the registration process for merchant bankers.

“We are awaiting the final notification. It will clarify the process to be followed and help merchant bankers explore the options here,” said another official.
 
Emailed queries sent to Sebi and IFSCA remained unanswered till the time of filing.
 
As of September 2024, ICICI Bank and HSBC have their branches set up and authorised for investment banking in Gift IFSC. Further, Pantomath Global Financial Services and SPEC Finance have also registered at the IFSC.
 
The Gift City regulator is also in the process of floating a consultation paper to further ease the requirements under the Capital Market Intermediaries Regulations, people aware of the developments said.
 
These regulations govern the operations of investment bankers, broker-dealers, clearing members, custodians, investment advisers, credit rating agencies, among others. On the other hand, Sebi has separate Merchant Bankers Regulations.
 
The IFSCA had recently issued a consultation paper on fund management entities, reducing onerous requirements. The one for market intermediaries could be on similar lines of ease of business.
 
Onboarding of investment bankers is key for direct listings at Gift City.
 
In August 2024, the IFSCA had issued final regulations specifying the eligibility conditions and norms for direct listing on the exchanges operating at Gift City, opening the gates for domestic unlisted companies and foreign firms to explore fundraising from India’s “offshore” jurisdiction. The aim is to help startups raise global capital from offshore investors.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

