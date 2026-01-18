Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 3 top firms jumps by ₹75,855 cr; SBI, Infosys biggest winners

Mcap of 3 top firms jumps by ₹75,855 cr; SBI, Infosys biggest winners

The combined erosion of these seven firms was less than the total m-cap addition of ₹75,855.43 crore of the three companies - ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI's market valuation jumped Rs 39,045.51 crore to Rs 9,62,107.27 crore, becoming the biggest gainer. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of three of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 75,855.43 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with State Bank of India and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, in an otherwise sluggish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 5.89 points, and the NSE Nifty went up by 11.05 points.

While ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys were the gainers, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro faced a combined erosion of Rs 75,549.89 crore from their valuation.

The combined erosion of these seven firms was less than the total m-cap addition of Rs 75,855.43 crore of the three companies - ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys.

 

SBI's market valuation jumped Rs 39,045.51 crore to Rs 9,62,107.27 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.

Also Read

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI terminates GMU Kolkata lease; civil society urges RBI to intervene

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Infosys, TechM, Wipro surged up to 5%; why Nifty IT rallied 3% on Friday?

Stock market live updates: Nifty, Sensex pare some gains; Infosys share price rises, Wipro, RIL Q3 results today

Stock Market Close: Sensex ends 188 pts up; Nifty at 25,694; IT outperforms, pharma drags

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

Indian employee deported by US? Infosys debunks claims, clarifies case

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR

Infosys rally lifts mood, but is worst over for Indian outsourcing firms?

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys surged Rs 31,014.59 crore to Rs 7,01,889.59 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 5,795.33 crore taking its valuation to Rs 10,09,470.28 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 23,952.48 crore to Rs 19,72,493.21 crore.

The market valuation of Larsen & Toubro dropped by Rs 23,501.8 crore to Rs 5,30,410.23 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 11,615.35 crore to Rs 14,32,534.91 crore and that of Bharti Airtel tanked Rs 6,443.38 crore to Rs 11,49,544.43 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 6,253.59 crore to Rs 5,91,447.16 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 3,312.93 crore to Rs 5,54,421.30 crore.

The valuation of TCS dipped by Rs 470.36 crore to Rs 11,60,212.12 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Q3 earnings, global trends to drive stock markets this week: Analysts

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs' selling spree continues, ₹22,530 cr pulled out from equities in Jan

stock markets, trading

China, India among region's best stock markets for investors, says Mobius

John Murphy, president and chief financial officer at The Coca‑Cola Company

Coca-Cola evaluating acquisition opportunities in India, says CFOpremium

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,

Tiger Global case: Foreign investors' interest in GIFT City may increasepremium

Topics : mcap sbi Infosys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance