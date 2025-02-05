Business Standard

Metropolis Healthcare shares gain 4% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 15 YoY

Metropolis Healthcare shares gain 4% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 15 YoY

The company in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reported a 15.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 31 crore as compared to Rs 27 crore a year ago

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Metropolis Healthcare shares gained 4.1 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at Rs 1807.8 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q3 numbers. 
 
Around 11:13 AM, Metropolis Healthcare share price was up 3.9 per cent at Rs 1,803 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 78,395.99. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,223.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,306.85 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 1,555.55 per share. 
 
Metropolis Healthcare released its Q3 results on Tuesday after market hours. The company in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reported a 15.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 31 crore as compared to Rs 27 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The company's revenue for the third quarter stood at Rs 323 crore as compared to Rs 291 crore a year ago implying an increase of 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 72 crore as compared to Rs 66 crore, up 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin for Q3 stood at 22.2 per cent as compared to 22.5 per cent a year ago. 
 
“We have achieved double-digit growth for the third consecutive quarter, despite a traditionally challenging Q3 with lower illness-driven demand. This success stems from our focus on key segments, TruHealth and Specialty, and our efforts to drive regional growth through targeted micro-marketing strategies and deeper market penetration," said Surendran Chemmenkotil, chief executive officer, Metropolis Healthcare.
 
Chemmenkotil added: We remain committed to addressing regional healthcare needs and driving sustainable growth. Our continued investments in technology and service excellence will deliver lasting value to customers and stakeholders.
 
Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare is India’s second-largest diagnostic chain, led by visionary leader Ms. Ameera Shah. With over four decades of excellence, Metropolis has been a pioneer in delivering best-in-class diagnostic services to patients, healthcare providers, and corporates across India and Africa. The company’s extensive footprint spans 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 700 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 200 laboratories, 4,400 patient service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints
 
In the past one year, Metropolis Healthcare shares have lost 0.58 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent. 

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

