Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal remains structurally positive on Hindalco; raises target

Motilal Oswal remains structurally positive on Hindalco; raises target

The brokerage remains structurally positive on Hindalco, considering favourable LME, its strategic expansion aligned with a robust domestic outlook, and a strong balance sheet

Hindalco share price target

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has raised its target on Hindalco Industries stock to ₹1,110 from ₹1,070 per share, reiterating ‘Buy’, implying about 20.5 per cent upside from its previous close. The brokerage remains structurally positive on Hindalco, considering favourable LME, its strategic expansion aligned with a robust domestic outlook, and a strong balance sheet, which provides steady growth, visibility, and capital efficiency in the long run.  
However, it said that muted near-term earnings visibility from Novelis due to the Oswego fire could remain a key overhang on the overall performance.

Capacity expansion to drive long-term growth

Hindalco is executing an ambitious multi-pronged expansion across its India and Novelis businesses. These investments, totaling ₹10,000–12,000 crore annually, are expected to transition the company into a higher-margin, more diversified entity. 
 
Novelis: The marquee Bay Minette project (600 KT rolling and recycling) is slated for commissioning by H2CY26 at a revised cost of $5 billion. 
India: The company is doubling upstream capacity via the Aditya alumina refinery (850kt) and a two-phase aluminum smelter expansion (370kt total), aiming for 1.71mt capacity by FY29.

Also Read

Stocks to Buy

Stocks to buy today: SBI, Jubilant Ingrevia top picks by analyst; check TP

Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 16, 2026

Stock market close: Fag-end buying lifts Sensex 939pts, Nifty tops 23,300; auto, banks lead recovery

nifty, nifty today, nifty 50, share market, nifty50, market today, nifty 50 today, nifty 50 share price, nifty outlook, nifty trading strategies, nifty technicl charts

7 Tata Group, 120 other BSE 500 stocks plunged to new 52-week lows

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank tanks 12% on huge volumes; why stock price under pressure?

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Axis Securities retains 'Buy' on Federal Bank, eyes 10% upside: Here's why

Cost optimisation and backward integration support margins

In India, Hindalco’s focus on cost competitiveness remains a defining pillar. The company is already a global leader on the cost curve, boasting an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 42 per cent ($1,600 per ton) in Q3FY26. 
To further support margins, Hindalco is advancing captive coal mines (Chakla, Meenakshi, and Bandha). Once fully operational, these mines are expected to provide direct cost savings of $200 per ton by reducing dependence on market-priced coal.  READ | ICICI Bank erodes ₹1.2 trn mcap; stock hits 52-week low, down 12% in month

Industry tailwinds to bolster earnings

Analysts believe Hindalco is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable tailwinds in both aluminum and copper. LME prices have strengthened to $3,200 per ton, supported by smelter shutdown concerns and a broader commodity upswing. 
At Novelis, a record-high Midwest premium in North America (at 70 per cent of LME) has improved scrap spreads, benefiting margins through lower metal input costs. Additionally, the India-EU FTA could open new avenues for volume growth and premium realisations.

Muted near-term cash flow; recovery expected in FY28E

Novelis faces temporary cash flow pressure due to three primary headwinds: 
Oswego plant fire: Estimated cash flow impact of $1.3–1.6 billion until insurance recoveries normalize. Near-term Ebitda will be hit by $150–200 million due to lost shipments and external sourcing costs. 
Peak capex: The Bay Minette project is entering its most capital-intensive phase ahead of its H2CY26 commissioning. 
Working capital: Rising LME prices have increased working capital needs. To bridge this, parent entity AV Minerals infused $750 million into Novelis in December 2025. 
Consequently, Novelis' gross debt is expected to peak at $8 billion, with a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 4x. However, Motilal Oswal expects a turning point in the next 6–8 months as the Oswego hot mill restarts in Q1FY27 and Bay Minette begins contributing $1,000 per ton in Ebitda, driving a material step-up in free cash flow.  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 17, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 320 points at pre-open, Nifty near 23,500; Brent above $103

share market

West Asia war weighs on Indian markets; IPOs, unlisted shares lose steam

Asian markets

Asian stocks rise as investors weigh Iran war, central bank decisions

Rishi Kohli, CIO, Jio BlackRock AMC | Photo credit: Puneet Wadhwa

This is not a time to be bearish on markets: Rishi Kohli, Jio BlackRock AMC

stock market, BSE

Stocks to Watch today, March 17: RIL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, RVNL, GMDC

Topics : Hindalco Stock Analysis BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListBihar Police SI Result OutGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionWest Asia War Day 16 UpdatesLPG Crisis