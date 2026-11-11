NRIs can complete investment KYC from abroad starting Dec 3: What changes?

For years, a non-resident Indian (NRI) in Dallas or Dubai who wanted to invest in Indian shares first had to find a printer. From December 3, however, a phone or laptop could be enough to begin the process.

Under a circular issued on November 4, individual non-residents will be allowed to complete their know-your-customer (KYC) verification — the identity checks required before opening an investment account — remotely. The change covers NRIs, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and foreign nationals residing in countries that comply with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog against money laundering and terror financing. Investors in countries that do not meet these standards will have to follow the existing process.

Until now, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules, under its KYC Master Circular of October 2023, required investors completing digital KYC to be physically present in India. The new circular acknowledges that this restriction effectively prevented overseas investors from completing the process digitally. As a result, many NRIs waited until their next visit to India to open an investment account. Those applying from abroad had to rely on physical paperwork.

How NRIs opened accounts so far

There were two routes. Digital KYC, done online, was allowed only if the investor was in India at the time. Somnath Mukherjee, Zerodha’s vice-president, corporate development, said e-signing was “not permitted” from any internet address outside India, even for investors with an Aadhaar-linked mobile number or a digital signature.

That left investors abroad with the paper route, which brokers such as Zerodha describe as cumbersome. Investors had to print application forms and gather copies of their Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, passport or OCI card, overseas address proof and a cancelled cheque.

Each document had to be attested, or certified as a true copy of the original, by a notary public, an Indian embassy or consulate, or an overseas branch of an Indian bank.

The signed forms then had to be sent to the broker in India by international courier, at the investor’s expense. The broker would verify the documents and upload the details to a KYC registration agency (KRA), which maintains verified investor records.

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha’s founder, wrote in an August post on Substack that the process could take “2-3 weeks or even months”.

Where the process lost investors

The paperwork and delays often discouraged potential investors from completing the process.

“The biggest drop-off point was to arrange for all physical documents, filling it in correctly, getting it notarised, signing all of it physically and correctly in all boxes... and couriering all of them to India,” said Mukherjee.

Many NRIs simply postponed opening an investment account. Mukherjee said such an account was often secondary to a bank account and became “a chore to be completed during their visit to India for a holiday.”

Alok Dubey, chief executive officer of PrimeWealth, which provides investment planning services to families abroad, said these delays also disrupted financial planning.

Some NRIs and OCIs “would drop out midway or postpone onboarding, saying, ‘We will complete this when we next visit India’. For us, that meant a financial plan remained pending despite the family’s willingness to invest”.

How the process will work from December 3

The new framework allows investors to submit forms, upload scanned documents and sign electronically without travelling to India. However, the ease of the process will depend on how brokers implement the requirements.

After receiving the documents, the broker will conduct a live video-based identity verification. The process will include several safeguards:

Random actions during the video call to establish that the interaction is live rather than a pre-recorded video.

Geotagging and timestamps, with global positioning system (GPS) coordinates and time details embedded in the recording using tamperproof technology.

Location verification to block virtual private networks (VPNs) and proxy connections and ensure that the investor’s internet protocol (IP) address matches the declared country of residence.

Face-liveness checks to detect photographs, recordings or other attempts to impersonate the investor.

Facial matching to verify that the person appearing on the video call matches the submitted identity documents.

Supervised verification, with a broker official present during the call and a concurrent audit of each session.

The process will not be entirely paperless. If an investor submits a specimen signature digitally, the circular requires a “wet signature” — a signature made in ink on paper — in the presence of the broker’s official during the video call. This must be matched against the digitally submitted signature.

Document attestation will also remain an option where originals cannot be verified digitally. Once verification is complete, the broker must upload the KYC record to a KRA within three working days.

KYC records to be reusable across brokers

The circular also seeks to reduce duplication of identity checks.

KRAs will mark verified details, such as PAN or passport information, as “validated”. Brokers will be able to rely on KYC verification already completed by another regulated entity, although responsibility for onboarding the investor will remain with the broker opening the account.

“Consistent implementation will determine how much effort it actually saves,” Dubey said.

What remains unresolved

Digital KYC removes a major hurdle, but it does not make the entire investment-account opening process seamless.

Opening a Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) bank account is “still not a digital process, so that remains slow,” Mukherjee said.

Approval under the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS), where applicable, remains a separate bank-level requirement that the Sebi circular does not change.

Dubey also cautioned that investors based in the US and Canada “may still encounter fund-house conditions”. This means some Indian fund houses restrict investors who are tax residents of those countries because of tax and reporting requirements there, so easier KYC may not remove all restrictions on investing in Indian financial products.

Why it matters

The change removes one of the biggest obstacles NRIs face when entering India’s investment markets. However, whether it translates into higher investment flows will depend on how smoothly brokers and banks implement the new process from December 3.

Kamath, who described NRIs as “sticky” long-term investors in his August post, expects the change to encourage more overseas Indians to invest.

Zerodha, which says it has more than 80,000 NRI accounts, plans to introduce the new process on December 3.

For overseas investors, the immediate benefit is simpler account opening. The larger test will be whether digital verification can turn investment interest into completed accounts without the paperwork and delays that previously discouraged applicants.