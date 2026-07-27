The rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in around six weeks on Monday as a sharp fall in crude oil prices and continued foreign capital inflows lifted sentiment, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was seen absorbing dollars to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves.
 
The domestic currency settled at 95.89 per dollar, up 0.70 per cent from its previous close of 96.57, marking its strongest one-day gain since June 5, when it had appreciated 0.90 per cent. The rupee outperformed its Asian peers, with the Thai baht, Taiwan dollar, and Philippine peso gaining between 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent against the US dollar.