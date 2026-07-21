Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI Funds Management ends debut session at 6.3% premium to issue price

SBI Funds Management ends debut session at 6.3% premium to issue price

India's largest asset manager by QAAUM ended its market debut at a modest premium, below market expectations, after its Rs 9,813 crore IPO was subscribed 41.6 times

cs shetty

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI. Shetty poses for a photograph before the listing ceremony of SBI funds management limited at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai on Tuesday 21st July 2026 (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), ended its debut session on the bourses at a 6.3 per cent premium to its issue price. The stock listed at ₹610, a 6.3 per cent premium to its issue price, and ended the session at ₹609.90. The listing premium was below market expectations of 11 per cent.
 
“The listing of SBI Funds Management was broadly in line with expectations. For an issue of this size, we had anticipated a 10-15 per cent listing premium, but the stock listed below that range. We believe the valuation at IPO (initial public offering) price was fair and left some value on the table for investors. It was unrealistic to expect a 30-40 per cent listing gain from a large IPO and from a company whose core expertise lies in investment management and valuation,” said Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst, S P Tulsian.com.
 
 
Kedia added that grey market premiums should not be treated as a reliable indicator of listing gains.
 
“Prices in the unlisted market are often distorted by limited liquidity, a demand-supply mismatch, and speculative frenzy. Once the shares list and adequate liquidity become available, those exaggerated premiums tend to normalise. Fundamentally, the company remains strong, with its market leadership, brand recognition, and growth potential in smaller cities. In the immediate term, most of the positives appear to be priced in, so investors should not expect major near-term triggers. Those with a one- to two-year investment horizon may continue to hold,” said Kedia.
 
The average listing gain for the top 20 IPOs by issue size is 9 per cent.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi asks depositories to put in place operational framework by Aug 1

Caliber Mining IPO

Last day! Caliber Mining IPO ends today; subscription tops 39x, GMP at 22%

NSE

SBI Funds Management poised for strong India debut after $1 billion IPO

Kumar Anand, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India

Eastern Uttar Pradesh bolstering digital banking, says SBI's Kumar Anand

IPO

Norwest leads ₹387 cr funding round; Lohia Corp prices IPO at ₹404-425premium

 
Post-listing, the firm commands a market capitalisation of ₹1.24 trillion and becomes the latest entrant to the club of companies with a valuation above ₹1 trillion.
 
The IPO was subscribed 41.6 times on the last day of the issue, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid 140.11 times. Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed 22.51 times, retail investors 3.59 times, shareholders 9.51 times, and employees 4.65 times. The company had raised ₹2,663 crore through an anchor allotment prior to the IPO.
 
Prominent institutional investors that participated in the anchor allotment included BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Nomura India, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
 
The company had priced its IPO at ₹545-574 per share. The ₹9,813 crore IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) by the company’s promoters, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding.
 
SBI Funds Management is India’s largest AMC, with a QAAUM of ₹12.51 trillion and a market share of 15.3 per cent as of March 31, 2026. It is also India’s oldest AMC, having begun operations in June 1987 as the first mutual fund entity established outside the Unit Trust of India.
 
The mega IPO was seen as a crucial test of institutional and retail investor appetite ahead of a busy pipeline of several other big-ticket issuances.
 
“For the broader IPO market, the listing is constructive. With secondary-market sentiment improving and foreign institutional flows returning, well-priced IPOs offering strong earnings visibility should continue to attract investor interest. The key differentiator will be valuation discipline rather than grey-market hype,” said Kedia.
 

More From This Section

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPI inflows resume in July; consumer services, metals lead sectoral buying

stock markets

Market Close: Sensex falls for 2nd day, ends 238 pts lower, Nifty ends at 24,188; IT, PSU bank drag

data centres

Diamond Power Infra zooms 100% in 6 months; hits new high on huge volumes

Infosys Q1 results expectations

Infosys Q1 preview: Revenue may rise by 15%; guidance, deal pipeline eyed

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Akash Bhanshali portfolio stock Gujarat Fluorochem soars 7%, nears new high

Topics : Stock Market IPOs sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Bandhan Bank Q1 ResultsStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management Share PriceTata Ponsumer Products Q1 PreviewInfosys Q1 PreviewAdani Energy Q1 ResultsHDFC Bank Share PriceTVS Motor Q1 resultsPersonal Finance