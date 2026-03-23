Sebi board clears steps to ease doing business in REITs, InvITs, and AIFs

Sebi board approves proposal to permit 'netting of funds' for transactions done by FPIs in cash market

The board discussed recommendations of high-level panel to address conflict of interest of its top officials.

The board also cleared proposal to promote ease of doing business in REITs, InvITs and AIFs. Sebi to overhaul 'fit and proper person' criteria for mkt intermediaries; remove automatic disqualification based on FIRs, complaints.