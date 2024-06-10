Sebi's proposed tweaks likely to lead to big churn in F&O stocks

The market regulator’s newly proposed selection criteria for the selection of stocks for the over Rs 400-trillion-a-day futures and options (F&O) market could make way for the entry of popular stocks such as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Jio Financials, Zomato, Paytm, Dmart, and Adani Energy in the derivatives segment.

The Indian derivatives market, which accounts for most of the trading volumes, could see a huge churn with over two dozen exits from the current list of 182 stocks due to an upward revision in the eligibility thresholds.

As per analysts, about 77 new names may find their way into the highly vibrant F&O segment, which recorded an average daily turnover (ADTV) of Rs 432 trillion in May.

Bata, Granules India, Can Fin Homes, Abbott India, Mahanagar Gas, City Union Bank, Torrent Pharma, IPCA Labs, Sun TV, and United Breweries are some of the names in the probable list of exits, as per separate reports by Nuvama Institutional Equities and IIFL Alternative Research.

Further, new-age companies listed in the last couple of years like Delhivery, Paytm parent One97, Policy Bazaar parent PB Fintech, Nykaa, Zomato along with market intermediaries like BSE, CDSL, Angel One, and CAMS will become eligible for entry into the F&O list.

Owing to the speculations around entry in F&O, shares of Paytm, Adani Green, LIC, and Varun Beverages gained on Monday despite the overall weakness.

The new entrants and exits would play a key role in the selection of benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex as only such eligible F&O stocks find space in the indices.

Of the probable exits, six each are a part of the Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index, while nine are included in the Nifty Smallcap 250 index. Amongst the probable new entrants, some are already part of the midcap and smallcap indices.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposal comes after nearly six years of the last revision in the selection conditions. The proposed change will weed out stocks that have consistently low derivative turnover and open interest.

The regulator has sought public comments on the proposal by June 19, indicating that it may take up the proposal at its board meeting slated for the end of this month.

The market regulator has proposed higher limits for the so-called market-wide position limit (MWPL), median quarter sigma order size (MQSOS), and average daily delivery value (ADDV) in the cash market. Further, it also plans to introduce a ‘product success framework’ (PSF) for stock derivatives, similar to that for index derivatives.

After the proposal is approved, stocks would be required to have ADTV for the previous six months between Rs 30 and Rs 40 crore against the current requirement of Rs 10 crore. The stock’s MWPL on a rolling basis would have to be in the range of Rs 1,250 crore and Rs 1,750 crore – significantly higher than the current requirement of Rs 500 crore.

Further, the stock to be included in the F&O segment must have MQSOS over the previous six months, on a rolling basis, between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Last month, India’s market capitalisation crossed $5 trillion, growing almost three-fold since 2018 when the framework for F&O stock selection was last revised.