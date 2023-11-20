Stocks to Watch: L&T, Bharti Airtel, SBI Card, Dixon, Cipla, Bajaj Finance

Stocks to Watch Today: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are eyeing a tepid start to the new week. At 7:30 am, Gift Nifty futures were flat at 19,806.

Asia-Pacific markets edged higher on Monday after China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged.

Hang Seng and Kospi rose 0.6 and 0.8 per cent, respectively. ASX200 was up 0.15 per cent. Japan's Nikkei flat.

Global investors will keep an eye on FOMC minutes, due for release on Tuesday, in a holiday-truncated week. US market will be closed on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving.

Back home, here are some stocks to watch in trade today:

Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecommunications, Hyderabad has imposed a penalty of Rs 107,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.

Dixon Technologies: The company has committed a cumulative production value of Rs 48,000 crore in six years and has been declared eligible under the reworked PLI scheme for IT products.

Optiemus Infracom: Optiemus Telecommunication, a step-down subsidiary of the company has been selected under the PLI Scheme for IT products.

SBI Card: The company said that its capital adequacy ratio is expected to decline by 4 per cent due to the Reserve Bank of India's latest move on tightening consumer loan norms.

Larsen & Toubro: Qatar's General Tax Authority has fined the company Rs 111.3 crore for 2016-2017 and ₹Rs 127.6 crore for 2017-2018. The company has filed an appeal, calling the fines arbitrary and unjustified.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC said it has temporarily stopped issuing member identification cards (EMI Cards) to new customers following RBI's ban on two of its digital lending products.

Cipla: The company has received a warning letter from the US FDA for the Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection held between Feb 6-17, 2023 at the Pithampur (Indore) facility.

The letter summarizes contraventions regarding methods, which do not conform to the prescribed cGMP regulations and contains directional guidance for necessary corrections.

Dabur: Dabur is planning to set up a new factory in South India in less than a year's time, as its business scales in the region, according to the company's CEO Mohit Malhotra.

Exide Industries: Exide Industries has settled its trademark dispute with the UK’s Vertiv Company Group and India's Vertiv Energy. The two have agreed that the trademark Chloride and its variants in India are registered by Exide.

Aurobindo Pharma: The US FDA has concluded a pre-approval inspection of Unit-I & III of Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary APL Healthcare’s formulation facility in Telangana with zero observations. The inspection was closed with "no action indicated".

Kalyan Jewellers: Its arm Kalyan Jewellers FZE acquired the remaining 30 per cent stake in Kalyan Jewellers LLC Oman on Thursday. Kalyan Jewellers LLC Oman is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers FZE.

IndusInd Bank: The RBI has approved the appointment of Arun Khurana as the whole-time executive director of IndusInd Bank for a three-year term, effective from Nov 16, 2023.



Ashok Leyland: The company has received bookings of 10,000 battery-driven light trucks and has unveiled the two new e-LCVs in Chennai.

Rites: The company has secured bids in two tenders from CFM Mozambique, winning contracts for the supply of 10 diesel-electric locomotives and 300 high-side wagons.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The company said Farmer’s Sangathan Agitation has led to operational disruptions at its Kolhapur and Ninaidevi units in Maharashtra.

Zen Technologies: The company has received an export order valued at nearly Rs 42 crore.

Newgen Software Technologies: The board meeting will meet on Nov 27 to consider a bonus share issue.