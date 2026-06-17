Trent share price soars 5%, rebounds 40% from 52-week low; here's why

Trent share price today

Share price of Trent moved higher by 5.4 per cent to ₹3,049 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

In the past four trading days, the stock price of the Tata group retail company rallied 12 per cent. It bounced back 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,185.16 touched on March 30, 2026. It hit a 52-week high of ₹4,174.75 on June 30, 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 11:32 AM, Trent stock was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹3,045, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 2.56 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Trent – overview, outlook

Trent, a Tata Group company, operates a portfolio of retail concepts which include Westside (leading fashion retail chain, Zudio (leading value fashion brand) and Trent Hypermarket (Foods, daily item and grocery segment) under the Star banner.

Trent’s January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) profitability beat estimates, with EBITDA margins rising 263 bps year-on-year (YoY) to 18.6 per cent (versus 16.1 per cent expected) and profit after tax (PAT) rising 30 per cent YoY to ₹455 crore (as against the expected ₹399 crore). Revenue grew 20 per cent YoY to ₹4,937 crore. LFL growth improved to low single digits (from marginally negative in Q3).

Meanwhile, Trent's business platform continues to get stronger while navigating through the opportunities and challenges. Driven by a sustained focus on the company’s brands, customer experience, and strong store network expansion, the business has maintained growth momentum. The management sees strong growth opportunities.

READ | Tata Communications shares gain 3% on ₹400-cr commercial paper listing news India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and ongoing reforms. Rising incomes, urbanization, and evolving consumer preferences continue to drive consumption-led growth, creating significant opportunities for the retail sector, Trent said in its FY26 annual report.

Brokerages view on Trent Shares

Aggressive store expansions, robust store economics, scale up of emerging categories (beauty, innerwear and footwear) and leveraging on digital presence will be key growth drivers in the medium term. Analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan expect revenue/adjusted PAT to clock 20 per cent/15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28E, respectively. The brokerage maintains a Buy with a revised SOTP-based price target of ₹3,380 (adjusted to 1:2 bonus issues).

Disruption in supply chain led by geopolitical uncertainties and inflation in the raw material prices might impact the EBIDTA margins in the near term. Trent’s strong execution capabilities, tie-up with suppliers across India and better mix will help in witnessing faster recovery in profitability in the medium to long run, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q4 result update.

The management is confident of long-term structural growth and will continue to invest in retail expansion and brands. The company is planning to raise ₹2,500 crore through right issue. Funds raised will be invested in upgrade of existing portfolio of stores, investments in new brands/categories/geographies, expansion and automation of supply chain/warehouse capacity and other strategic initiatives.

“We expect the company to add around 30-40 Westside stores and 180-190 Zudio stores in the coming years. Incremental investments will be made to expand the hyper market brand - Star Bazaar and new brand such as Burn Toast in the coming years,” the brokerage firm said, while recommending a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a SOTP target price of ₹3,383. ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.