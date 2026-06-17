Vivo JV approval buzz lifts Dixon Technologies share price 5%

Dixon Technologies share price today: Shares of Dixon Technologies gained more than 5 per cent in trade on Wednesday amid reports that the government is likely to approve the company's long-pending joint venture with Chinese smartphone maker Vivo. The stock opened higher at ₹12,325 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a high of ₹12,840.

Noida headquartered Dixon Technologies had in December 2024 signed a deal with Vivo for a joint venture. The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider will be the majority shareholder on the JV with a 51 per cent stake.

As of 10 AM, shares of Dixon Technologies were trading firmly in the green at ₹12,770, outperforming the broader market. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.29 per cent.

The stock also emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty Midcap 50 index, which was trading 0.35 per cent higher.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Dixon Technologies has underperformed the benchmark indices over the past year. The stock has declined 11 per cent during the period, compared with a 3.2 per cent drop in the Nifty 50.

Dixon-Vivo JV

Today's rally was buoyed by a report that the government is likely to clear Dixon-Vivo JV this month, which will reduce the risk exposure of the Chinese mobile company to India. "An inter-ministerial panel has given in-principle approval to the deal. It will be cleared by Meity after due process," a PTI report said citing a source.

The joint venture will focus on manufacturing electronic devices, including smartphones.

READ | India Market Strategy: PhillipCapital expects moderate FY27 returns Vivo's manufacturing unit in Noida is likely to become part of the proposed JV. Currently, Vivo enjoys a dominant position in the Indian smartphone market. The Chinese smartphone company is estimated to have sold 3.5 crore handsets in 2025, while Dixon's mobile phone production volume was around 3.2 crore units.

Dixon Technologies stock: Analyst view

Sudeep Shah, head of technical & derivatives research (equity) at SBI Securities, said that Dixon Technologies witnessed a decisive breakout from its consolidation range of ₹11,153–₹11,925, followed by a strong follow-through move supported by healthy volume expansion. The current set indicates bullish momentum. Additionally, the widening gap between the DI+ and DI− lines on the ADX indicator reflects increasing dominance of bulls over bears.