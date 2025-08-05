Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Triveni Turbine shares decline 9% on posting weak Q1 results; PAT slips 20%

Triveni Turbine shares decline 9% on posting weak Q1 results; PAT slips 20%

Triveni Turbine reported a consolidated net profit of ₹64.4 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to ₹80.4 crore a year ago, down 19.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

Market crash

Image: Freepik

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Triveni Turbine shares slipped 8.6 per cent on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹540.7 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company posted its Q1 results .
 
At 12:41 PM, Triveni Turbine share price was down 6.79 per cent at ₹552 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.33 per cent lower at 80,751.47. 

Triveni Turbine Q1 results 

The company released its June quarter results on Monday, after market hours. Triveni Turbine reported a consolidated net profit of ₹64.4 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to ₹80.4 crore a year ago, down 19.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
 
Its revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹371.3 crore as compared to ₹463.3 crore, down 19.9 per cent. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation stood at ₹95.8 crore, as against ₹115 crore a year ago, down 16.7 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 25.8 per cent, as against 24.8 per cent a year ago. 
 
Order book for the quarter stood at ₹536 crore, a decline of 16 per cent Y-o-Y, due to lower export demand across products and aftermarkets. Order booking was also impacted by geopolitical tensions, which delayed advance collections. The domestic order booking, on the other hand, recovered after a few quarters of subdued performance and came in at ₹285 crore, an increase of 32 per cent Y-o-Y. 

“Performance in the quarter gone by was disappointing, largely on account of deferment of dispatches and orders to coming quarters. Several international customers were reluctant to travel amid geopolitical uncertainties due to India-Pakistan and Israel-Iran tensions, resulting in postponement of inspections, delaying the dispatches and revenue recognition. While we were anticipating performance to be back-ended and had indicated lumpy growth in the financial year, the quarter’s performance fell short of our expectations and proved to be more challenging," said Dhruv M. Sawhney, chairman and managing director, Triveni Turbine. 
 
It added: Despite this, concerted efforts are being made to realign operations, and we are confident that on an annualised basis, i.e., for the financial year FY 26, the company can maintain its growth trajectory.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

