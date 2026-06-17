Voltas, Crompton, Blue Star rally up to 5% on late monsoon; check top picks

Shares of air-conditioner makers jumped up to 5 per cent on Wednesday as a delayed monsoon and persistent heatwave boosted demand expectations.

Notably, India is currently experiencing a rainfall deficit as the southwest monsoon has slowed. Monsoon reaches Kerala on June 1, but it was delayed by three days this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the country has recorded 34.3 mm of rainfall between June 4 and June 14. This is well below the normal rain of 47.7 mm in the period.

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that India's air-conditioner industry is highly dependent on weather patterns. Delayed rains and prolonged warm conditions have raised expectations for extended sales of air conditioners and cooling products. This has led to a fresh buying interest in shares of companies like Voltas, Blue Star and others.

"Rainfall has been below expectations so far. As a result, investors are factoring in strong order inflows for companies operating in this segment. In addition, the industry continues to face some supply constraints, which could support pricing power and help manufacturers maintain healthy margins," he said.