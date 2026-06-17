Voltas, Crompton, Blue Star rally up to 5% on late monsoon; check top picks
Shares of air-conditioner makers jumped up to 5 per cent on Wednesday as a delayed monsoon and persistent heatwave boosted demand expectations.
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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Shares of air-conditioner makers jumped up to 5 per cent on Wednesday as a delayed monsoon and persistent heatwave boosted demand expectations.
Notably, India is currently experiencing a rainfall deficit as the southwest monsoon has slowed. Monsoon reaches Kerala on June 1, but it was delayed by three days this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the country has recorded 34.3 mm of rainfall between June 4 and June 14. This is well below the normal rain of 47.7 mm in the period.
Individually, shares of Blue Star and Crompton Greaves were leading the gains, up 4.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent to trade at ₹1,698 and ₹275.60, respectively, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of 1 PM.
Voltas shares were up 3.1 per cent at ₹1,370, while Havells India and LG Electronics shares traded higher by 1.3 per cent each at ₹1,196 and ₹1,590.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) second stage long range forecast (LRF) pared the volume of monsoon rainfall to 90 per cent (+/-4 per cent) of Long Period Average (LPA) from 92 per cent (+/- 5 per cent) indicated in the 1st LRF, both of which fall under “below-normal” rainfall classification. READ | P&G India sees rural consumption growth soften amid inflation pressures
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Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that India's air-conditioner industry is highly dependent on weather patterns. Delayed rains and prolonged warm conditions have raised expectations for extended sales of air conditioners and cooling products. This has led to a fresh buying interest in shares of companies like Voltas, Blue Star and others.
"Rainfall has been below expectations so far. As a result, investors are factoring in strong order inflows for companies operating in this segment. In addition, the industry continues to face some supply constraints, which could support pricing power and help manufacturers maintain healthy margins," he said.
Rajesh said that he remains positive on Voltas and Blue Star from the space. "We have a constructive long-term view on Voltas, while the near-term outlook also looks attractive. Blue Star is another stock we are bullish on, and it could show the levels of ₹1,900." =================================
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 1:53 PM IST