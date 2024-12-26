Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 11:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Western Carriers up 4% after securing Rs 8-cr order from Tata International

Western Carriers up 4% after securing Rs 8-cr order from Tata International

Shares of Western Carriers (India) made a sluggish debut on the bourses on September 24, 2024, listing at Rs 170 against the initial public offer (IPO) issue price of Rs 172 on the BSE

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Western Carriers shares advanced 3.7 per cent in Thursday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 114.8 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company bagged a work order from Tata International.
 
Around 10:56 AM, Western Carriers shares were up 2.08 per cent at Rs 112.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 78,453.83. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,151.07 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 177 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 110 per share.
 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received Work Order from Tata International Limited," the filing read. 
 
The order is for container rake movement and is worth around Rs 8 crore. Container rake movement refers to the transportation of containerised cargo using railways, where a "rake" is a group of freight wagons or coaches coupled together. This method is commonly used for efficiently moving large volumes of goods between ports, inland container depots (ICDs), and industrial hubs.
 
Shares of Western Carriers (India) made a sluggish debut on the bourses on September 24, 2024, listing at Rs 170 against the initial public offer (IPO) issue price of Rs 172 on the BSE. This reflects a discount of around 1.16 per cent from the issue price.

Also Read

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Ceigall India climbs 6% on signing Rs 981 cr highway project with NHAI

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Here's why IRFC share price was buzzing in trade on December 26; details

artificial intelligence

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock surges 25% in 3 days; up 43% so far in Dec

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Share India Securities gain 5% on planning to invest Rs 59.5 crore in MSE

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Ramky Infra share price jumps 5% after securing order worth Rs 215 cr

 
Meanwhile, on the NSE, the Western Carriers shares listed at Rs 171, reflecting a discount of Rs 1 or 0.58 per cent a piece from the issue price of the IPO. From its listing price, the shares have lost 34.9 per cent. 
 
Western Carriers (India) Ltd. is a logistics and supply chain solutions provider in India, specializing in multimodal transportation, warehousing, and end-to-end logistics services. Established in 1976, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering customized and reliable logistics solutions to a diverse range of industries, including steel, cement, chemicals, FMCG, and consumer durables.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trading flat around 78,450; Financials, IT, Metal drag, Auto leads

IPO

Carraro India IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Welspun Corp share gains as unit bags order of Rs 130 crore for steel pipes

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

EPACK Durable hits 5% upper circuit in trade; here's why stock is in demand

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Solid debut! Identical Brains Studios shares list at 76% premium on NSE SME

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon