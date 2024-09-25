Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Bourses call for better checks to improve scrutiny before IPO filing

Bourses call for better checks to improve scrutiny before IPO filing

Over 80 merchant bankers apprised about discrepancies, lack of background checks

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid concerns over the quality of issuances by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and rising instances of violations, stock exchanges are sanitising investment bankers to improve scrutiny and ground checks before filing documents for the initial public offering (IPO).

The developments come close on the heels of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) nudge to BSE to halt the listing of a recent SME firm following complaints from industry participants.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also, as per the latest reports, six merchant bankers are under the scanner of Sebi for questionable practices on fee collection.
 

In a meeting held on Tuesday, BSE’s managing director and chief executive officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy apprised over 80 merchant bankers across India to conduct more checks on IPO-bound companies.

“Exchanges are asking merchant bankers to do thorough due diligence based on the checklist of the stock exchange, specified under the guidelines of Sebi. They are considered to have better financial acumen and have been asked to conduct more site visits and ground checks of the companies,” said a person familiar with the developments.

“The strictures come after several discrepancies have come to light at the stock exchange level and could have been easily detected by the merchant bankers before the filing of IPO documents. There have been cases where companies showed a need for working capital but had sudden jumps in inventories or jacked up their financial numbers right before the issue,” said sources.

Exchanges have informed bankers that they have better acumen and access to verify details provided by the company. They have also insisted bankers conduct on-ground checks to verify claims made by IPO hopefuls.

More From This Section

PremiumBhel

Execution pickup likely to translate into further gains for BHEL's stock

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Sebi must name those profiteering at expense of small traders: Rahul

F&O, F and O trading, sebi

Trapped in the game: 93% of F&O traders lose money but refuse to quit. Why?

PremiumThe net cash flow from listed firms' operations hit a new high of Rs 11.1 trillion in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), crossing the Rs 10-trillion mark for the first time, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data going back to

Listed firms log record operating cash flow on back of higher margins

Premiumsteel

Correction in Indian steel stock market could be a buying opportunity


The discussions with merchant bankers follow the implementation of better filters by the exchanges to curb speculation and weed out poor-quality SMEs from being listed on the platforms.

The exchanges have started focusing on profitability and positive cash flow. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) last month changed the eligibility conditions, mandating positive free cash flow to equity for at least two out of three financial years preceding the application.

Additionally, the exchanges have also capped the listing day gains in the SME segment to 90 per cent.

Emailed queries to NSE on a possible increase in surveillance or steps towards sensitising investors about the SME segment remained unanswered till the time of press.

The market regulator has constantly cautioned investors about SME IPOs and called for better practices by auditors.

Sebi may also float a consultation paper later this year to tighten the norms around SME listings following instances of fraudulent practices by promoters and gross violations of the securities norms. These may include stricter norms on disclosure requirements, eligibility conditions, portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and anchor investors, and audit-related scrutiny.

On the back of over 165 SME IPOs this year and heightened investor interest, the BSE SME IPO index has surged around 127 per cent in this calendar year. However, in the past month, it has cooled down by nearly 4 per cent following the cautionary statements and orders by the market regulator.

SMEs have raised over Rs 5,400 crore this year till August, and the market capitalisation of such firms is nearing Rs 2 trillion.

Around 31 companies have filed their draft documents with BSE in September. Not only the filings, but the issue size has also surged over the years. The IPO documents of the SMEs do not undergo the scrutiny of Sebi but are approved by the exchanges and thus are processed much faster.

Also Read

WoW Momo

Wow Momo plans to go public in 2 years, takes cues from Domino's for IPO

swiggy, swiggy AI

Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Karan Johar invest in Swiggy ahead of IPO launch

PremiumBajaj Housing Finance listing

Bajaj now third most valued finance group; overtakes State Bank of India

IPO

Spice brand MTR's owner Orkla exploring IPO in 2025, says top executive

NTPC

NTPC Green Energy files draft papers for around Rs 10,000 crore IPO

Topics : IPO Stock Market SME companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon