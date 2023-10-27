close
Shah, Union ministers hold day-long huddle with senior RSS officials

The emphasis was laid on promoting or conveying the Centre's efforts on the economic front to the people ahead of the upcoming state elections and the general elections next year

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
A day after going into a huddle with the BJP's national president JP Nadda at the latter's New Delhi residence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with senior office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations to discuss the state of the country's economy and issues pertaining to it, along with several of his cabinet colleagues.
According to sources, the RSS functionaries at the meeting were briefed on the Centre's economic policies and the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the country's key economic indices.
The emphasis, according to sources privy to the meeting, was laid on promoting or conveying the Centre's efforts on the economic front to the people ahead of the upcoming state elections and the general elections next year.
The meeting, which took place at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital, was attended by key members of the central cabinet including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Labor Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.
Among the top RSS functionaries at the meeting were joint general secretary Arun Kumar, and other senior officials from Sangh affiliates such as Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Laghu Udyog Bharati, and Grahak Panchayat.
"The meeting was aimed at ensuring better coordination between the government and these organisations on various financial, labour, textile, cooperative, and heavy industry-related matters," a source said.
Further, during the meeting, the members of the central cabinet representing five key ministries gave detailed presentations, highlighting the work and accomplishments in their respective sectors over the last nine years that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been in power at the Centre.
The key takeaways from the presentations by each of the five Union ministers with the RSS functionaries and members of the Sangh affiliates in attendance.
On Wednesday, Shah, along with the BJP's national chief Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other top BJP leaders had a crucial meeting with senior RSS officials, which included the general secretary, joint general Secretary, and senior officers, to discuss matters of national importance, sources said.

This meeting was held throughout the day at the NDMC Convention Center, focusing on employment and job opportunities along with other important topics.
Topics : Amit Shah Jagat Prakash Nadda RSS BJP

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

