Best of BS Opinion: India's five-year window in a distracted world order
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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Artificial intelligence is no longer just a productivity enhancer, it is beginning to alter the nature of power itself. R Jagannathan points to how quickly generative systems have evolved from writing assistance to tools capable of probing cybersecurity, automating deception, and scaling disruption. The fact that companies are withholding some of their most advanced models underscores the risks. Yet, he argues, corporate restraint will not hold for long in the face of geopolitical competition, particularly in the United States. For India, the implication is stark as a services-led model built on exporting talent will not suffice. Without building domestic AI capabilities and encouraging risk-taking investment, the country risks falling behind in a system where technological control defines influence.
Meanwhile, in Pakistan, formal authority tells only part of the story. Aditi Phadnis outlines how real power rests with the military, particularly Field Marshal Asim Munir, despite the visibility of civilian leaders. His approach marks a more assertive posture: engaging West Asia, recalibrating ties, and projecting Pakistan’s role within the Muslim world. Parallel diplomatic and media efforts are also recasting the country’s global image. The contrast with India is telling. While New Delhi remains measured, Pakistan appears willing to take calculated risks to regain geopolitical space.
The IPL continues to attract massive advertising spends, but much of it remains shallow. Sandeep Goyal argues that brands are still treating the tournament as a visibility exercise, relying heavily on celebrities and media buying rather than building coherent campaigns. The gap becomes evident when compared with global sporting campaigns that integrate product design, storytelling, and star power into a unified idea. In those cases, the product remains central, and audiences are drawn into the narrative. The lesson for IPL advertisers is clear, he argues, that engagement cannot be an afterthought. Without stronger creative integration, brands will continue to spend heavily without building lasting recall.
Finally, Shekhar Gupta suggests that with the United States, China, Europe, and key regional players preoccupied, and Pakistan unlikely to escalate immediately, India may have a few years of relative calm. But this pause is unlikely to last. Historical patterns point to recurring crises, and both Pakistan’s internal pressures and China’s long-term ambitions remain variables. He identifies persistent vulnerabilities from defence modernisation gaps and energy dependence to weaknesses in space, fertilisers, and critical minerals. The core argument is that economic strength will ultimately determine India’s resilience and how effectively this window is used will shape the country’s ability to manage the next crisis.
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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 6:17 AM IST