Best of BS Views: When systems face the stress test
From oil shocks and capital flows to climate stress and chess scandals, today's opinions examine how credibility, resilience and institutions hold up under pressure
Reetesh Anand
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Crises have a way of turning policy into an examination hall. The questions are rarely new, but the pressure is. A sudden oil shock, a weakening currency, volatile capital flows, climate-stressed cities, and even a chess scandal — all test the same thing: Do systems have enough credibility, discipline and resilience to hold up when conditions turn hostile?
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