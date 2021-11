CEO Tarun Mehta on how Ather achieved $100-mn revenue run rate in a year

How does CEO Tarun Mehta see the EV two-wheeler space evolving in the coming months, and how is his company scaling up capacity to benefit from it? How did achieve $100-million annual run rate in less than a year to become possibly India's biggest EV two-wheeler maker by revenue? How close is the company to breaking even? In this exclusive interview Mehta discusses all these and more with Business Standard's Surajeet Das Gupta. Highlights of the Q&A:



You being one of the first to be in the two-wheeler EV space, where do you see this segment going forward?



· Initial goal: Sway a Honda Activa buyer towards EV· EV prices are comparable to petrol alternatives· EV space to grow at 14-15% m-o-m for the next three to five years· Majority of scooters in India are likely to be electric in the next four years· growing over 20% m-o-m since Nov 2020· Suppliers asked to quadruple their capacities· Expanding on new production line and ramping up capacities across the board· Presently 23 experience centres in India· Estimated 120 to 150 retail outlets by end of 2022· Ather Energy is present in 24 cities in India· Estimated to have presence in more than 100 cities by next Diwali· Around 140 outlets by the same time· Aim: Scale up monthly production to 25,000 to 30,000 units· Product businesses require time and effort to set up· Ather is the first hardware startup in India to cross the $100 million run rate in a year· Ather is the largest EV two-wheeler company in India by revenue· In the next couple of years, Ather expects to reach positive EBITDA· This doesn’t account for the expansion triggered by new product lines in international markets· Ather retail revenue for Oct 2021 – Rs 64-crore· Retail revenue to cross Rs 100-crore in the next 3/4 months· Ola’s announcement helped EV sales to increase by 60% in last 2/3 months· Response more from Tier-II and Tier-III cities· Announcements help people to be aware and excited about electric mobility· Competition improves supply chain and business viabilityCompetition brings down prices and production timelines