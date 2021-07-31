How Facebook plans to make Instagram safer for teenagers and more

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
Google halves Play billing fee to 15% for developers on first $1 mn revenue
CCI orders antitrust probe against WhatsApp's new privacy policy
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
FAU-G review: PUBG's indigenous alternative game lacks thrill, exhilaration
-
Big tech companies are rolling out huge changes that you may soon find on apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Google Play store, and such like.
Wondering what these changes could be and why the apps are introducing them in the first place? In this episode of Business Standard podcast, we will try to answer all of your questions and a bit more.
Tune in for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU