Covid updates: India tests 1 million in a day, 70,000 found infected

India reported nearly 70k cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2.9 million, according to the Health Ministry. 953 fatalities were reported on Friday and the country's death toll has surged to 55,928. However, the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.87 per cent.

With cases rising rapidly, states like Haryana, Punjab and UP have declared weekend lockdowns.Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar appeals to people of state to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in simple manner by following all social distancing norms

India has crossed one million Covid-19 tests being conducted in a day, ; positivity rate 6.8% according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. It also added that there has been a 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days in the country.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the ongoing global pandemic could be over within two years.

