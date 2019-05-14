JUST IN
Row erupts over Kamal Haasan's 'India's first terrorist was a Hindu' remark

(MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has stoked a possible controversy, saying free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu," referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kamal Haasan during campaigning in Aravakurichi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu | Photo: Twitter@ANI
Addressing an election campaign here last night, the actor-politician said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours" in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact."

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," he said.

Haasan said he had come here "seeking answers for that murder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948.

"Good Indians desire for equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian, will proudly proclaim that," he added

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 11:59 IST

