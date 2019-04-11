Elections to oil prices, top factors that may drive market today

Investors will keep a keen eye on the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election which kicks off on Thursday with 91 constituencies across 20 states voting in the world's largest democratic exercise.

They will also track closely stock-specific action, oil prices, movement of against the US dollar, and FII inflows.

On the global front, European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to grant British Prime Minister Theresa May a new Brexit deadline of October 31, after French President Emmanuel Macron opposed efforts to give her another year.

Moreover, the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, warning of 'downside risks' to the economic outlook.

The S&P BSE Sensex lost 354 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 38,585. The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended below the 11,600 level at 11,584, down 88 points or 0.75 per cent.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks held near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar slipped again on expectations global interest rates will stay lower for longer after a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and milder than expected US inflation.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan paused after four straight days of gains but held near its highest since last August. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent as the yen strengthened.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after US crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels in almost 17 months amid record production.

STOCKS IN FOCUS

Jet Airways: Delaying the Jet Airways stake sale process, lenders to the airline have extended the deadline for submission of expressions of interest (EoIs) by two days to April 12.

Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have paid the government over Rs 10,000 crore in spectrum dues slated for April 10.

TCS joins hands with Google cloud to build industry-specific cloud solutions.

Wipro to consider share buyback on April 16.

Tanla Solutions completes the acquisition of Karix Mobile.

Kansai Nerolac Paints completes the acquistion of Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd.