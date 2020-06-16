Market Ahead, June 16: All you need to know before the opening bell

After plunging over 1 per cent yesterday, the Indian look all set for a gap-up opening today on the back of a rally in other global The SGX is up around 170 points from yesterday's close and is indicating an open at around 9,980 levels for the today.

This is after Wall Street closed higher overnight as the US Fed announced tweaks to its bond buying program, widening the range of eligible assets to include all US corporate bonds that satisfied certain criteria.

Moreover, Morgan Stanley economists have said the global economy is in a new expansion cycle and output will return to pre-coronavirus crisis levels by the fourth quarter.

Overall, the ended 0.62 per cent higher, the gained 0.83 per cent, and the Composite added 1.43 per cent.

Asian stocks followed the late Wall Street surge in early deals. Australian ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei both rose 3 per cent each while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 2.5 per cent.

In commodities, crude oil swung into positive territory. was last down 1.64 per cent at $39.07 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in India might cap the gains. The tally, as of now, is at over 3.43 lakh, and the death toll is nearing the 10,000-mark, according to Worldometer. Besides, investors will also be on the lookout for any potential headlines from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meet with chief ministers today against the backdrop of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

On the results front, yesterday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,894 crore for the March quarter. The company said that the sales of were heavily impacted during the quarter as some of its key went into lockdowns.

Today, a total of 25 companies, including HPCL, NMDC, and are scheduled to report their March quarter earnings.

Besides, might trade actively in today's session after Union Petroleum Minister said the ministry was planning to unbundle into two companies for gas transmission and marketing business.

And. now, some other top of the day.

Exports contracted 36.47 per cent in May after a historic fall in April, even as the lockdown eased and ports cleared cargo.

The is likely to discuss legal issues concerning refunding investors of Mutual Fund and the status of the special audit against the fund house during its board meeting on June 25.

Finance Minister yesterday held a review meeting with private banks and NBFCs during which the private lenders asked the government to revisit some provisions in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.



Read by Kanishka Gupta