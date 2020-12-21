What should be your investment strategy with the markets at all-time high?

-
When the Covid-19 pandemic came knocking on our doors in March and it was a sea of red at the bourses, barely anyone would have envisaged that the market rebound would be as prominent as this.
In what has been mostly a one-way rally from March lows, BSE Sensex has moved from 25,600 levels to top the 47,000-mark as recently as Friday, which translates into a rally of over 80%. NSE's Nifty performance has been equally impressive with the index just 250 points shy of 14,000.
Massive liquidity following central banks' actions, impressive retail participation, green shoots in the economy, foreign capital inflow and the developments on vaccine front -- all have come to the aid of the market bulls.
But the question remains what should be your investment strategy now?
Hello, I am Saloni and in this special podcast by Business Standard we caught up with Dr. VK Vijaya Kumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services and Mr Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist at Angel Broking to get their views on this and more.
