Want to send your child abroad for studies? Tips for financial planning

Most affluent Indians today regard a foreign degree as a passport to the good life for their child. Education from a top-class foreign university has emerged as one of the most important goals among well-to-do parents. But funding a child's foreign education is not easy as the corpus required is large.
Are you also planning to send your child abroad?
In this podcast, Business Standard's Sanjay Kumar Singh tell you how to go about investing for this goal
