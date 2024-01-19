Sensex (    %)
                        
Volume IconTMS Ep611: Flight delays, engineering studies, markets, AI in Ayodhya

Is there a solution to flight delays in fog season? Has engineering lost its shine for students? Will HDFC Bank shares bounce back now? How will AI help surveillance in Ayodhya? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 10:37 PM IST
Fog has sent flight schedules into a tailspin. Hundreds of flights have either been cancelled, or are running hours behind the schedule across most cities. And the fliers they cater to are at the wit’s end. Situation is dire at the country’s largest and busiest airport in Delhi, which has just one CAT 3 runway operational. So is there a solution to flight delays in fog season? 

An international study, led by IIT Madras, has found that industrial processes and the burning of plastic waste were creating the high particulate matter. And these high particulate matter were the leading cause of reduced visibility during fog season. Clearly, technology can unravel a lot of mysteries. And no wonder, a large number of youngsters are attracted by engineering courses. But off late, engineering colleges are seeing a declining interest from students due to a host of reasons. Slowdown in the IT sector is one of them. Find out if engineering courses have lost their charm.

Rally in IT sector pushed Dalal Street to a new high a few days ago. But sub-par results of HDFC Bank triggered an unexpected correction in the markets. Benchmarks clocked their worst one-day selling in 18 months on January 17. The stock of India’s biggest private bank, too, has crashed around 11% in two days. As bears flex their muscles at the counter, what lies ahead for the stock? 
 
But buoyed by a rush of interest in AI, IT stocks are likely to keep benchmark indices in good health in the days to come. And it seems, there is no field where AI is not making a difference. It is being used in Ayodhya too. Artificial intelligence surveillance will be implemented for the first time to detect suspicious activities in the temple city. But, how will AI help in Ayodhya’s surveillance? Listen to this episode of the podcast for more.  

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

