AAP continues protests against Kejriwal's arrest, burns effigies of BJP

Atishi, leading the candle march, said it has never happened before in the country's history that immediately after the announcement of the elections the supremo of a national party has been arrested

AAP leader Atishi Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

The AAP on Sunday continued its protests against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and burnt effigies of the BJP.
Led by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi, the protests commenced in Kalkaji constituency.
INDIA bloc's candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha and AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, and party's Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha also held demonstrations.
Atishi, leading the candle march, said it has never happened before in the country's history that immediately after the announcement of the elections the supremo of a national party has been arrested.
"The bank account of a major national party is frozen. The roads leading to the national office of the Aam Aadmi Party have been barricaded and closed for the past two days. All this is an attempt to prevent opposition parties from contesting the elections in the country. This is a direct assault on democracy in the country," she charged.
Atishi said if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is indeed an independent investigative agency then based on this evidence the BJP should immediately be made the accused in their investigation and party's national president JP Nadda should be arrested.
Kumar organised a candle march in solidarity with Kejriwal.
We have taken to the streets in protest against the arrest of CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Today, the people of Delhi are asking why CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested and put in jail?" he said.
Jha, during a candle march and effigy burning, said the AAP will celebrate Holi only after the "end of dictatorship".
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his official residence on Thursday in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
On Friday, he was produced in a court, which sent him to the agency's custody till March 28.

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

