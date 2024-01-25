Amaravati farmers protesting against dictator CM Reddy: TDP's Nara Lokesh

In a veiled attack against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday said that Amaravati farmers, demanding Amaravati be declared as the state's capital, have been protesting against a dictator.

Nara Lokesh said that righteousness will triumph over unrighteousness, and the aspirations of Amaravati will be realized. Taking to X, he said that Amaravati has stood against conspiracies and intrigues.

Farmers in the Amaravati region have been conducting an agitation for the last 1,500 days in support of their demand for Amravati as the state capital and opposing the state government's move to have three capitals.

"Amaravati stood against conspiracies and intrigues. Congratulations to the farmers who have been fighting against the dictator for 1,500 days," Nara Lokesh posted on X.

Nara Lokesh paid tribute to those who lost their lives while fighting for the cause of Amaravati as the capital. He expressed confidence that justice would be served to the farmers who sacrificed their land for the welfare of the state and future generations.

People of Amaravati region villages have given almost 34,000 acres of land for the development of capital for the state.

The farmers relinquished their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in 2014 for the construction of Andhra Pradesh's capital city. The LPS was an initiative of the then Chandrababu Naidu.

Under the LPS, the government promised a partnership to landowners instead of compensation under the Land Acquisition Act.

Originally conceptualised to streamline the establishment of capital and minimise investment in land acquisition, the LPS assured the farmers developed returnable plots in the emerging city.

However, the police changed with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power. On December 17, 2019, CM Jagan proposed three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

According to the proposal, Visakhapatnam would be the 'executive capital' of the State, housing the Secretariat and key government departments, while Kurnool would become the 'judicial capital', with the High Court being relocated there. Amaravati, meanwhile, would continue to function as the 'legislative capital' of the State, housing the State Assembly.