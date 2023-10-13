close
Sensex (-0.25%)
66300.79 -165.59
Nifty (-0.38%)
19739.80 -74.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5978.25 -2.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.27%)
40551.25 -108.90
Nifty Bank (-0.63%)
44317.95 -278.75
Heatmap

Excise policy: AAP protests near BJP headquarters against Sanjay's arrest

The protest came hours after the Delhi High Court agreed to list during the day a plea by Singh against his arrest

AAP protest

AAP protest

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday protested near BJP headquarters here against the arrest of senior leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Raising slogans against the party, the AAP workers tried to proceed towards BJP headquarters on DDU Marg but the police and paramilitary personnel stopped them.
The protest came hours after the Delhi High Court agreed to list during the day a plea by Singh against his arrest.
The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by a lawyer for the Rajya Sabha MP before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.
Singh's lawyer said proper grounds of arrest were not provided to him.
On October 10, a trial court remanded Singh, arrested earlier this month, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 13.
The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.
According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.
The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

People of Delhi will give befitting reply to BJP: AAP on services bill

Gujarat AAP leader held in dummy candidates racket case; Oppn questions

Modi govt broke all records of corruption: Kejriwal on Dwarka Expressway

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

AAP will participate in Oppn parties' meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

Protests over party tickets in Rajasthan, BJP begins damage control

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

Assembly polls: Congress to vacate its Delhi 'war room' running since 2008

Topics : AAP Delhi High Court Liquor law money laundering case BJP

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023Jasprit BumrahGold-Silver PriceAngel One Q2 resultsWorld Cup NZ vs BAN Playing 11Operation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon