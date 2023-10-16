close
Rahul Gandhi undertakes padayatra in Aizawl ahead of Mizoram polls

He waved at people waiting on both sides of the road, and shook hands and interacted with those coming to meet him during the padayatra. Some also took selfies with the Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Massive crowds greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he undertook a padayatra in Aizawl on Monday.
After reaching the capital of poll-bound Mizoram, he began the march from Chanmari junction and walked through the winding roads of the city amid Congress supporters waving party flags.
He waved at people waiting on both sides of the road, and shook hands and interacted with those coming to meet him during the padayatra. Some also took selfies with the Congress leader.
Traditional dances were also performed during the march.
Gandhi is scheduled to walk till Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of around 4-5 km and address a rally near the governor's house after the conclusion of the march.
Elections to the 40-member assembly will be held on November 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election Congress

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

