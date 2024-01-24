Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Alpex Solar files preliminary papers with sebi to raise Rs 75 cr via IPO

The offer comprises fresh issuance of 64,80,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, a company statement said

Photo: Bloomberg

Alpex Solar registered a revenue of Rs 207.13 crore in H1FY2024 (April-September 2023), as against Rs 183.93 crore in FY2023 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar energy solutions provider Alpex Solar on Wednesday said it has filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise Rs 75 crore through an initial public offering.
The offer comprises fresh issuance of 64,80,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, a company statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Alpex Solar has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO and shares will be listed with NSE Emerge. The company intends to raise around Rs 75 crore through the IPO, it stated.
It will utilise net proceeds from the IPO to upgrade and expand its existing solar module manufacturing facility from 450 MW to 1.2 GW under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, besides setting up a new manufacturing unit for its solar module's aluminium frame.
The funds will also be used to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate expenses.
Corporate Capital Ventures has been appointed as the book running lead manager to the issue and Skyline Financial Services is the registrar.
Alpex Solar registered a revenue of Rs 207.13 crore in H1FY2024 (April-September 2023), as against Rs 183.93 crore in FY2023.
PAT (net profit) stood at Rs 10.02 crore in H1FY2024 as compared to Rs 3.74 crore in FY2023.
The company forayed into solar panel manufacturing in 2007 and built a state-of-the-art facility, spread over 150,000 square feet in Greater Noida with a 450 MW capacity, which can be further expanded to 1.2 GW within the same infrastructure.

Also Read

Alpex Solar eyes over two-fold growth in revenues by FY26: MD Sehgal

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana surpasses employment generation target

Boeing comes out with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' approach for P-8I aircraft

PM launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design to promote local crafts

EPACK Durable IPO gets 16.37 times subscription on final day of offer

Medi Assist Healthcare shares surge 11%; Nova Agritech IPO subscribed 9.7x

India's IPO market one of the busiest in world but it is also broken

Bharti Hexacom files DRHP for IPO, TCIL to sell up to 100 million shares

EPACK Durable IPO subscribed 77% on first day of listing: NSE data

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI solar energy initial public offering (IPO) Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon