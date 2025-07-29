Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Multiple people shot at Nevada casino in Reno; suspect in custody

Multiple people shot at Nevada casino in Reno; suspect in custody

The gunman who opened fire just outside the Grand Sierra Resort casino shot multiple people before being taken into custody, police said

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

More than a year ago, two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the resort in January 2024. (Photo: Unsplash/ripster8)

AP Reno
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least two people were fatally shot and at least three more hospitalised after shooting Monday morning at a casino in Reno, Nevada, officials told The Associated Press.

The gunman who opened fire just outside the Grand Sierra Resort casino shot multiple people before being taken into custody, police said. 

Officers immediately located the suspect at which time an officer involved shooting occurred, police said in a statement. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local area hospital. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. There is no known continuing threat to the public.

 

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known either, said Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson.

Caroline Ackerman, a spokesperson for Renown Regional Medical Centre, said the hospital's emergency department received several patients with gunshot wounds.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: D-St poised for lower open; FPIs resume selling; IndusInd, NTPC Green in focus

Nimisha

Has Yemen cancelled Nimisha Priya's death sentence? Here's what we know

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

IndusInd Bank

Buy or sell IndusInd Bank shares post Q1? Here's what brokerages suggest

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

One dead, 10 injured in exchange of gunfire in Atlanta, according to police

The shooting was reported around 7:30 am Monday outside in the valet area, Johnson said 

More than a year ago, two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the resort in January 2024.

Reno police on Monday warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, responded outside the casino.

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It's also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

Last fall, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the resort's main ballroom.

My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," city council member Devon Reese said in a social media post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NYPD officers respond to the scene of a shooting in New York on July 28

Gunman kills at least 5, self at NYC tower housing Blackstone, NFL offices

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

London stabbings leave 2 dead, as many hospitalised, including suspect

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump gets economy he wants, but growth risks may spoil his victory lap

Donald Trump, Trump

Cut ties with Epstein for 'stealing people who worked for me', says Trump

trump tariffs

Tariffs on South Korea's products threaten the 'K-beauty' boom in the US

Topics : Nevada Shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025CAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon