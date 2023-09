DB Realty to acquire stakes in 3 hotels for more than Rs 2,300 cr

Mumbai-based D B Realty Ltd on Monday said it will acquire shares in Bamboo Hotel Global Centre, Goan Hotels & Realty and BD And P Hotels for more than Rs 2,300 crore.

These deals fall into related party transactions and are done at an arm's length basis, D B Realty said, adding this will enable the company to enter into the hospitality business.

In a regulatory filing, D B Realty informed that it has entered into separate share purchase agreements to acquire shares of Bamboo Hotel Global Centre (Delhi) Pvt Ltd, Goan Hotels & Realty Pvt Ltd and BD And P Hotels (India) Pvt Ltd.

As per the filing, Bamboo Hotel and Global Centre (Delhi), a joint venture between Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd and Marine Drive Hospitality & Realty Pvt Ltd (MDHRPL), is constructing a hotel complex 'Prestige Trade Centre at Aerocity, New Delhi.

D B Realty will acquire 10,10,000 Class A equity shares in Bamboo Hotel for a total consideration of Rs 608.88 crore.

The property is leased out by Delhi International Airport to Bamboo Hotel for 57 years, including a lease extension of 30 years.

Also Read Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL Facing competition from pvt players, 10 hotels of RTDC to be renovated Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study Hotel chains smell business opportunity in small towns, off-beat locations Akasa Air in the middle of crisis: So how bad could the pilot shortage be? RIL seeks postal ballot vote for Ambani third-gen's board appointment Google, Walmart ask Bengaluru staff to work at home amid state water row Flipkart Ventures invests in five early-stage technology startups Kishore Biyani moves Bombay HC against forensic audit of Future Retail

The total built-up area of the project is about 3.3 million sq ft.

DB Realty will acquire 78,250 equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 1,410.68 crore in Goan Hotels & Realty, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MDHRPL.

MDHRPL owns a five-star hotel under the brand of Grand Hyatt Goa, at Bambolim, Goa.

Separately, DB Realty will acquire 2,12,69,325 shares for Rs 339.12 crore in BD And P Hotels (India). BD and P Hotels is a subsidiary of MDHRPL, which holds a 75 per cent stake and owns the Hilton Mumbai International Airport hotel.